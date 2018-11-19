English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AMU Postpones Play After Posters Showing Parts of J&K Missing From India's Map Spark Outrage
The play, penned by famous Hindi playwright Asghar Wajahat and scheduled for Sunday evening at the AMU drama club, was put off after objection was raised over its publicity posters carrying the erroneous map.
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University. (Getty Images)
Aligarh (UP): A controversy over the display of a map of India, with parts of Jammu and Kashmir missing, stalled the staging of a play on the country's partition at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here, authorities said.
Kidwai said the play titled ‘Jissay Lahore Nahin Dikhya’ has been performed in many countries of the world but banned in Pakistan after protests by Muslim hardliners. The play, he said, highlights the tragedy of the partition of India and makes a strong plea for cross cultural bonds of undivided India. It has in the past been performed at the AMU and several other cities of India. A decision regarding the holding of the play will now be taken only after investigation on the poster issue is cleared, he added.
