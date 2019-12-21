Take the pledge to vote

AMU Sets up One-man Judicial Panel to Probe Campus Violence During Anti-CAA Protest

Prof Mansoor said the varsity has decided to get the origin of the violence probed as it is not interested in suppressing any fact. The vice chancellor said this internal inquiry would not in anyway undermine any other official probe.

PTI

December 21, 2019
AMU Sets up One-man Judicial Panel to Probe Campus Violence During Anti-CAA Protest
File photo of a protest at Aligarh Muslim University (Photo courtesy: Facebook)

Aligarh (UP): The Aligarh Muslim University has set up a one-man judicial panel to conduct an internal inquiry into violent incidents that rocked the campus early this week.

"The inquiry into the violent incidents that took place on the campus on December 15 and 16 will be conducted by former chief justice of Punjab and Chandigarh High Court, Justice V K Gupta," AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said on Saturday.

"We are glad that Justice Gupta has given his consent for the same," he said.

Prof Mansoor said the varsity has decided to get the origin of the violence probed as it is not interested in suppressing any fact.

"We are not interested in suppressing any fact and that is why we have taken such a prompt decision to ensure speedy justice," he said.

The vice chancellor said this internal inquiry would not in anyway undermine any other official probe.

Clashes in AMU had erupted following police action against demonstrators in the vicinity of Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi on Sunday, when some of the agitators, on being chased by police, had sneaked into the varsity campus, prompting the security personnel to enter the varsity.

AMU was later closed till January 5.



