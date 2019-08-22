AMU Student Arrested for Facebook Post Showing 'Objectionable' Poster of PM Modi Carried by Protesters in London
In the complaint by some former AMU students, they alleged that the poster had been put up on the AMU campus, but the local police and authorities found this was not correct.
Image for representation.
Aligarh: An Aligarh Muslim University student was arrested after his Facebook page showed an objectionable poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried recently by anti-India protesters in London, police said.
Mohammad Zaid Rashid (20), admitted at the university's off-campus centre in Bihar's Kishanganj this year, was here when he downloaded a picture from the protests over the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.
Some former AMU students complained online to the police after Rashid's post surfaced on social media.
In their complaint on Tuesday they alleged that the poster had been put up on the AMU campus here, but the local police and the AMU authorities found that this was not correct.
They traced the local address of the youth, a resident of the city's Hamdard Nagar.
AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai said the incident was wrongly linked to the campus in Aligarh.
We found that the youth had just been admitted to the off-campus centre in Bihar. We promptly traced him to his residence and filed an FIR, he told reporters.
"We will take further appropriate action in this matter after the investigation is complete," he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said a case under the IT Act and for promoting social discord has been filed against Rashid.
On Independence Day, pro-Pakistan protesters had demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission in London over the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Many of Us Choose Heart Over Mind: Kangana Ranaut Supports Priyanka Chopra for 'Jai Hind' Tweet
- Jio Effect: Airtel V-Fiber Offers up to 1000GB Free Data & Plans Start at Rs 799
- Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi Share the Perfect Chemistry in The Bard of Blood Teaser
- Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans Yet Another Reason to Adore Her As She Clicks Selfie With Kids at Airport
- Kia Seltos Launched in India, Gets Special Twitter Icon as a Red SUV