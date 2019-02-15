English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AMU Student Suspended for ‘Objectionable’ Tweet on Pulwama Attack, FIR Registered
Basim Hilal hails from Kashmir and is a BSc Mathematics student at the Aligarh Muslim University.
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University on Friday suspended its student Basim Hilal over his objectionable tweet on Pulwama attack.
University spokesperson Omar Saleem Peerzada confirmed his suspension, saying, “We’ve come to know of the highly objectionable tweet. Taking immediate cognizance he has been suspended by AMU administration. We won’t let the University be discredited. We’ve zero tolerance,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
“The nation comes first for us. We stand in respect of the victims of the Pulwama attack. We will not tolerate anything like this,” he added.
Hilal was also booked by the district police on Friday for hailing the attack that has claimed the lives of 4p CRPF jawans on Thursday afternoon.
Hilal, who hails from Kashmir and is a BSc Mathematics student in the university, has been booked under Section 153A IPC and Section 67A of the IT Act. “A case has been filed against Hilal under relevant sections for his post on the social media,” said Akash Kulhary, SSP, Aligarh.
