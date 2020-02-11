Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

AMU Students March Against UP Police Action on Anti-CAA Protesters in Kanpur

By venting fury against the protesters, especially women, police was adding fuel to the fire in UP, a memorandum issued by AMU students claimed.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AMU Students March Against UP Police Action on Anti-CAA Protesters in Kanpur
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.

Aligarh (UP): Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students, who included a large number of girls, took out a candle-light march inside the campus in protest against the police action on anti-citizenship law protesters in Kanpur and on Jamia Millia Islamia students in Delhi.

After the march Monday night, the AMU Students Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to authorities, seeking his intervention on the issue. The committee also demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By venting fury against the protesters, especially women, police was adding fuel to the fire in UP, the memorandum claimed. It said UP police, instead of allowing peaceful protests, is aggravating the situation by indulging in "wanton brutalities".

The committee demanded that the president intervene to prevent deterioration of law and order.

Early Monday, UP police allegedly tried to remove the protesters from Kanpur's Mohammad Ali Park. The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathicharge but senior officials denied the charge. Similar protests have been continuing in Delhi. On December 15, Delhi police stormed into Jamia, looking for protesters who had indulged in arson, and allegedly beat up students. The same night, police also entered the AMU and clashed with students protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On Tuesday, former AMU Students Union Vice President Hamza Sufiyan, who is among the four students whose surety of Rs 1 lakh has been seized by police, said he was being "framed" by district authorities for the violence on December 15, despite he providing documentary evidence, including call records, to the Human Rights Commission to prove he was not in Aligarh that night.

Sufiyan said in a statement that the police was "harassing" him even though the CCTV footage showed he was not present during the clash at Baab-e-Syed Gate of the university on December 15.

On Monday, examinations were held at AMU according to the schedule revised due to the anti-CAA protest on the campus.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram