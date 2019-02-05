LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

AMU to Wait for SC Verdict on Minority Status Before Implementing EWS Quota

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said that the university will maintain status quo on its admission policy as the case of minority status is currently sub-judice.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AMU to Wait for SC Verdict on Minority Status Before Implementing EWS Quota
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Loading...
New Delhi: Aligarh Muslim University has decided to wait for the Supreme Court to deliver its verdict on the minority status before going ahead with the 10% EWS quota implementation. According to the Human Resource Development ministry, 10 per cent reservation shall be provided to EWSs for admission in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) – as defined in clause (d) of section (2) of the CEI Act, 2006 – from academic year 2019-20 onwards.

Speaking to News 18, AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said: “The university will maintain status quo on its admission policy as the case of minority status is sub-judice. Till the time the court doesn’t pronounce its judgment, we will go with the admission policy we have – 50 per cent reservation for the internal students and 50 per cent seats for the external students.”

The government has exempted some categories of public institutions to implement the quota, like the minority institutes. “The reservation would not be applicable to the 8 institutions of excellence, research institutions, institutions of national and strategic importance as specified in the schedule to the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006, as amended from time to time, and appended to this OM, and to the minority educational institutions referred to in clause 1 of article 30 of the constitution,” the Human Resource Development ministry memo said.

Other institutions exempted from the rule include Homi Bhabha National Institute in Mumbai and its constituent units, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, North-Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science in Shillong, National Brain Research Centre in Manesar, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bangalore, Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, Space Physics Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram and Indian Institute of Remote Sensing in Dehradun.

Those who question the minority status of AMU say that it was set up by a Parliament Act in 1920. It was earlier called Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College. In Azeez Basha versus Union of India case, the Supreme Court ruled that AMU was not a minority institution as it was set up by the British legislature and not by Muslims. In 1981, the Parliament passed an AMU Amendment Act which accepted that the university was set up by Muslims.

In 2005, the Allahabad High Court ruled that AMU was not a minority institution. AMU filed an appeal against the single-judge order but it was dismissed. Later the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad high court’s decision, as a result of which AMU remained a minority institution.

After the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, it changed its stand on the university’s minority status and on January 11, 2016, stated that AMU was not a minority institution as it was set up by an Act of Parliament. The case is pending in the Supreme Court.

An HRD official said that as per the government orders, minority institutions are exempted from the 10 per cent EWS quota implementation.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram