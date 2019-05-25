AMUEEE 2019: Aligarh Muslim University Engineering Exam On May 26, Check Important Guidelines at amu.ac.in

AMUEEE 2019 Exam Guidelines | The Aligarh Muslim University is all geared up to conduct the national level Engineering Entrance Examination tomorrow on May 26 (Sunday). The Aligarh Muslim University Engineering Entrance Examination or AMUEEE is held once in a year to offer admission to qualifying candidates in various AMU B.Tech courses and AMU B.Arch courses for as many as 465 seats in seven engineering disciplines.The AMU Engineering Admission 2019 will be based on the merit list and rank of candidates scored in AMU Engineering Entrance Test 2019. The selected candidates from 2019 AMU Engineering Exam can pursue their desired course from the Aligarh Muslim University, which was established in 1920. Students can check further details at the official website of AMU at amu.ac.in (https://www.amu.ac.in/).All the candidates who are appearing for AMU Engineering Entrance Examination 2019 can check the following guidelines:AMU Entrance Exam aspirants are advised to keep a printout of your e-admit card with photograph pasted.To appear for AMUEEE 2019, candidates should reach the venue at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.While there is no specific dress code, candidates are advised not to carry mobile phones or other gadgets in the AMUEEE Exam Hall 2019.AMUEE Written Exam will be held on May 26 and the AMUEEE 2019 question paper will have a total of 150 multiple choice questions carrying 1 mark each. The duration of AMU EngineeringEntrance Test is 3 hours.AMUEEE 2019 Result, Merit List: The AMUEEE 2019 Result is expected to be declared in the third week of June.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)