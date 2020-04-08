Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Amul India Thanks Healthcare Professionals Working Amid COVID-19 Pandemic With a New Doodle

Earlier, Amul Tropical advised people to stay indoors with another doodle, which showing the Amul girl having bread and butter in her house.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 8, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Amul India Thanks Healthcare Professionals Working Amid COVID-19 Pandemic With a New Doodle
Amul's latest doodle expresses gratitude towards the doctors.

Apart from being India’s leading dairy outlet, Amul India has also been a constant favourite for its creatives and doodles. To praise the healthcare professionals for their commitment and dedication towards the testing times of COVID-19, the leading dairy company released a new doodle on Tuesday.

“#Amul Topical: Gratitude to our healthcare workers who have put themselves at risk from CoVid 19,” the post read. One can see the famous Amul girl along with two doctors in the doodle.

The text on the doodle read, “MBBS: Makhan Bole Bahot Shukriya,” thanking the doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

View this post on Instagram

#Amul Topical: Gratitude to our healthcare workers who have put themselves at risk from CoVid 19

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on

Earlier, Amul Tropical advised people to stay indoors with another doodle. Showing the Amul girl having bread and butter in her house, the message read, “#Amul Topical: On the 21 day nation-wide lockdown...”

View this post on Instagram

#Amul Topical: On the 21 day nation-wide lockdown...

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on

Here are other creatives from the dairy company since the onset of coronavirus pandemic:

View this post on Instagram

#Amul Topical: National appreciation of all those working round the clock to keep India safe!

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on

View this post on Instagram

#Amul Topical: To control the Coronavirus stay indoors!

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on

View this post on Instagram

#Amul Topical: Owing to Coronavirus, Indian greeting goes global...

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on

View this post on Instagram

#Amul Topical: Precautions against the Coronavirus!

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on

The world is currently suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, with rising cases every day. With over 14 lakh cases worldwide, the virus has spread to 209 countries and territories.

India has reported 5,360 cases so far, with 164 deaths caused due to coronavirus complications. While the entire nation is under the complete lockdown for 21 days, health professionals, grocery shopkeepers, policemen and other essential servicemen have been working in the forefront to safeguard the lives of others.

The dairy outlets are ensuring regular supply of milk to all the customers during the current times, without any compromise.

