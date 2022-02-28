Amul Milk to Turn Costlier by Rs 2 Per Litre Across India from Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Amul on Monday announced that it will be increasing the price of its milk by Rs 2 per litre. The price rise extends to all milk variants by the brand, including Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk, etc, said the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand name Amul.

In the Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold will now be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs. 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs. 27 per 500ml.

“The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation," wrote the corporation in an official statement.

The prices were last hiked in July last year by with Rs 2 per litre.

