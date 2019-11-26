Take the pledge to vote

'An Affront to Victims that 26/11 Perpetrators Still Not Convicted': US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that It is an affront to the victims and families that those who did the Mumbai attack 'have still not been convicted'.

PTI

November 26, 2019
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

Washington: Remembering the 166 victims, including six Americans, of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said it is an affront to them and their families that its perpetrators have still not been convicted.

Pompeo, who was talking to reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, said the cowardly attack shocked the entire world. Today also marks the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack. We remember the 166 innocent victims including six Americans, he said.

It is an affront to the victims and families that those who did the Mumbai attack "have still not been convicted, Pompeo said. In a separate tweet, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells expressed deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.

The US honours their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice, Wells said. Meanwhile, a large number of Indian-Americans and members of the Pakistani minority and ethnic communities gathered in front of the Embassy of Pakistan to protest against the country's role in supporting cross border terrorist activities.

They demanded that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack be brought to justice. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

