india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»An Almost Lockdown in Maharashtra: Full List of What's Allowed And What Isn't
2-MIN READ

An Almost Lockdown in Maharashtra: Full List of What's Allowed And What Isn't

The number of fresh cases in Mumbai has touched an all-time high (Photo: PTI)

The number of fresh cases in Mumbai has touched an all-time high (Photo: PTI)

All shops except grocery, medicines, vegetables and those selling essential items will stay shut till April 30

The Maharashtra Cabinet, which met today amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in both Mumbai and across the state to discuss the possibility of a lockdown, may have decided against it but the authorities have put severe restrictions in place that are similar to when the country came to a standstill last year when the pandemic broke.

Termed as ‘Break the Chain Restrictions’, these curbs will remain in place till April 30.

These include:

  • All private offices to enforce work from home with the exception of SBI Bank, stock market, insurance companies, medical offices, mediclaim offices, telecom and financial service-providing firms. Disaster management firms, electricity and water supply offices have been allowed to function. Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity.
  • Restaurants, theatres, multiplexes to shut down
  • Complete lockdown on the weekends
  • Public and private transport will not be stopped. But no standing passengers in buses and outstation trains. Two passengers in autorickshaws. Half of the permitted passengers in taxis.
  • No restrictions on farming-related activities. Transportation of agricultural products and foodgrain will be allowed.
  • Section 144 to be imposed through the day and night curfew during the night
  • More than five people can’t gather at one place between 7 am to 8 pm
  • One cannot leave their home without valid proper reason between 8 pm and 7 am
  • Only essential services are excluded
  • All public places like parks, beaches will stay shut from 8 pm to 7 am
  • If people crowd these areas through the day, these places will be shut completely too.
  • All shops except grocery, medicines, vegetables and those selling essential items will stay shut till April 30
  • Malls, market places and gyms will also remain closed till April 30
  • All theatres, multiplexes, video parlours, pubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, waterparks to shut down completely
  • Places of religious worship to shut for visitors. Priests and staff will be allowed
  • Restaurants and bars to allow only allow takeaway and parcels between 7 am to 8 pm
  • Barbershops, beauty parlours, spas and salons will also remain shut
  • Roadside vendors can also provide parcels from 7 am to 8 pm. In case, there is overcrowding, action will be taken against them
  • E-Commerce will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm for home delivery only if the staff are vaccinated. If the delivery personnel are not vaccinated, the establishment will be fined Rs 1,000
  • Newspaper sellers will also have to take the Covid-19 vaccine
  • Schools, colleges, private classes to shut too with the only exception being Class 10th and 12th exams
RELATED NEWS

The state government has also directed that labourers who are suffering from Covid-19 cannot be sacked. The firm will have to pay them their full salary even during the sick leave period.

Additionally, societies with more than 5 positive patients will be declared a containment zone. Outsiders will not be allowed entry at all.

Tags
first published:April 04, 2021, 20:45 IST