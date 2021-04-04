An Almost Lockdown in Maharashtra: Full List of What's Allowed And What Isn't

The Maharashtra Cabinet, which met today amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in both Mumbai and across the state to discuss the possibility of a lockdown, may have decided against it but the authorities have put severe restrictions in place that are similar to when the country came to a standstill last year when the pandemic broke.

Termed as ‘Break the Chain Restrictions’, these curbs will remain in place till April 30.

These include:

All private offices to enforce work from home with the exception of SBI Bank, stock market, insurance companies, medical offices, mediclaim offices, telecom and financial service-providing firms. Disaster management firms, electricity and water supply offices have been allowed to function. Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, theatres, multiplexes to shut down

Complete lockdown on the weekends

Public and private transport will not be stopped. But no standing passengers in buses and outstation trains. Two passengers in autorickshaws. Half of the permitted passengers in taxis.

No restrictions on farming-related activities. Transportation of agricultural products and foodgrain will be allowed.

Section 144 to be imposed through the day and night curfew during the night

More than five people can’t gather at one place between 7 am to 8 pm

One cannot leave their home without valid proper reason between 8 pm and 7 am

Only essential services are excluded

All public places like parks, beaches will stay shut from 8 pm to 7 am

If people crowd these areas through the day, these places will be shut completely too.

All shops except grocery, medicines, vegetables and those selling essential items will stay shut till April 30

Malls, market places and gyms will also remain closed till April 30

All theatres, multiplexes, video parlours, pubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, waterparks to shut down completely

Places of religious worship to shut for visitors. Priests and staff will be allowed

Restaurants and bars to allow only allow takeaway and parcels between 7 am to 8 pm

Barbershops, beauty parlours, spas and salons will also remain shut

Roadside vendors can also provide parcels from 7 am to 8 pm. In case, there is overcrowding, action will be taken against them

E-Commerce will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm for home delivery only if the staff are vaccinated. If the delivery personnel are not vaccinated, the establishment will be fined Rs 1,000

Newspaper sellers will also have to take the Covid-19 vaccine

Schools, colleges, private classes to shut too with the only exception being Class 10th and 12th exams

The state government has also directed that labourers who are suffering from Covid-19 cannot be sacked. The firm will have to pay them their full salary even during the sick leave period.

Additionally, societies with more than 5 positive patients will be declared a containment zone. Outsiders will not be allowed entry at all.