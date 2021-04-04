An Almost Lockdown in Maharashtra: Full List of What's Allowed And What Isn't

The Maharashtra Cabinet, which met today amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in both Mumbai and across the state to discuss the possibility of a lockdown, may have decided against it but the authorities have put severe restrictions in place that are similar to when the country came to a standstill last year when the pandemic broke.
Termed as ‘Break the Chain Restrictions’, these curbs will remain in place till April 30.
These include:
- All private offices to enforce work from home with the exception of SBI Bank, stock market, insurance companies, medical offices, mediclaim offices, telecom and financial service-providing firms. Disaster management firms, electricity and water supply offices have been allowed to function. Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity.
- Restaurants, theatres, multiplexes to shut down
- Complete lockdown on the weekends
- Public and private transport will not be stopped. But no standing passengers in buses and outstation trains. Two passengers in autorickshaws. Half of the permitted passengers in taxis.
- No restrictions on farming-related activities. Transportation of agricultural products and foodgrain will be allowed.
- Section 144 to be imposed through the day and night curfew during the night
- More than five people can’t gather at one place between 7 am to 8 pm
- One cannot leave their home without valid proper reason between 8 pm and 7 am
- Only essential services are excluded
- All public places like parks, beaches will stay shut from 8 pm to 7 am
- If people crowd these areas through the day, these places will be shut completely too.
- All shops except grocery, medicines, vegetables and those selling essential items will stay shut till April 30
- Malls, market places and gyms will also remain closed till April 30
- All theatres, multiplexes, video parlours, pubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, waterparks to shut down completely
- Places of religious worship to shut for visitors. Priests and staff will be allowed
- Restaurants and bars to allow only allow takeaway and parcels between 7 am to 8 pm
- Barbershops, beauty parlours, spas and salons will also remain shut
- Roadside vendors can also provide parcels from 7 am to 8 pm. In case, there is overcrowding, action will be taken against them
- E-Commerce will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm for home delivery only if the staff are vaccinated. If the delivery personnel are not vaccinated, the establishment will be fined Rs 1,000
- Newspaper sellers will also have to take the Covid-19 vaccine
- Schools, colleges, private classes to shut too with the only exception being Class 10th and 12th exams
The state government has also directed that labourers who are suffering from Covid-19 cannot be sacked. The firm will have to pay them their full salary even during the sick leave period.
Additionally, societies with more than 5 positive patients will be declared a containment zone. Outsiders will not be allowed entry at all.