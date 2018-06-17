GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
An Apology That Wasn’t: Mumbai Man Lashes Out After Anushka Sharma Shames Him for Littering

The viral video, which was viewed close to two million times in one hour, shows the actor, with her back to the camera, pulling over the car next to hers and demanding that the men inside not litter on the streets.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
An Apology That Wasn’t: Mumbai Man Lashes Out After Anushka Sharma Shames Him for Littering
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: A day after cricketer Virat Kohli shared a video of his wife and actor Anushka Sharma scolding a Mumbaikar for littering, the man in question hit back at the Bollywood star for “ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person”.

In a Facebook post, the man identified as Arhhan Singh said, “Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! (sic).”

“While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them ! (sic),” he said.



The viral video, which was viewed close to two million times in one hour, shows the actor, with her back to the camera, pulling over the car next to hers and demanding that the men inside not litter on the streets.

“Why are you throwing garbage on the road?” she asked.

When the men replied with silence, she continued, “Don’t throw garbage on the road. Please be careful.”

The actor concluded with “use a dustbin” before turning away.

Kohli captioned the video: “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness.”




The video evoked mixed response on social media. While some trolls called it an act of “attention seeking”, others said people would continue littering in an attempt to catch a glimpse of celebrities.

The cricketer was quick to respond to the criticism, saying: “Lot of people who don’t have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame.”

