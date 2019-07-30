An Army Captain, a UPSC Aspirant, a Doctor: Three Youth Commit Suicide in Separate Incidents in Delhi
While the UPSC aspirant was reportedly suffering from depression, the police is probing the situation under which the other two youth committed suicide.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: In separate incidents, three suicides were reported from different parts of Delhi in the last two days. The deceased include a Chartered Accountant, an Army captain and a junior doctor.
The first incident was reported on Monday at around 11.20am from Old Delhi Railway Station. The body of an army officer, identified as Captain Diwakar Puri, was found on the railway track. A resident of Delhi, Captain Puri was at the Army Medical Corps. According to Railway Protection Force (RPF), he was returning to Delhi from Lucknow on Shramjeevi Express. He had boarded the train around 5.45am and was sleeping when the train reached the station.
According to the RPF, a coach attendant woke him up and informed him that the train had reached Delhi. Puri reportedly left train without his luggage. His body was then found on tracks of the railway station just after a train passed by. Puri was to be posted in J&K’s Pulwama. The body has ben sent for postmortem, while the police are looking for a suicide note.
Another incident was reported on Monday evening about an UPSC aspirant having committed suicide on Monday evening. The deceased, identified as 27-year-old Sonali, was also a qualified Chartered Accountant and was living with her husband in Jankapuri. According to police, she got married last year and shifted to Delhi. Sonali was reportedly suffering from depression.
In another incident a junior doctor’s body was recovered from his flat in Southeast Delhi’s Lajpat nagar area on Tuesday when his flatmate returned from Goa after 10 days. The 30-year-old doctor, Sudhanshu Singh, was found in a decomposed state.
His family has been informed and body sent for postmortem. Police said they are also trying to find if any suicide note was left behind.
