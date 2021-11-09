An Emotional Journey: Families Reunite In U.S. With Tears, Balloons As COVID Travel Ban Ends

NEW YORK/LONDON/TIJUANA:Paul Campbell had waited nearly two years to reunite with his German fiancée at Boston’s Logan airport on Monday, the day the United States eased travel restrictions imposed on much of the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I’m just ecstatic that she’s here, I’m happy," said Campbell, 63, a retired firefighter from Vermont who greeted her with a heart-shaped balloon. “Our relationship is still thriving even though we’ve been apart for two years."

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a child held a sign reading, “Do I look bigger?" as he waited for the first British Airways https://www.reuters.com/world/us/excitement-emotion-aboard-flight-london-new-york-travel-resumes-2021-11-08 flight from London’s Heathrow. “730 days missed u! Aunty Jill + Uncle Mark," his sign said.

The travel ban, imposed since early 2020, barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries - including China, India and much of Europe - and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada.

While travel continued for residents of other countries and visitors falling under exceptions, the ban eliminated the sources of more than half the visitors to the United States in 2019, according to trade group U.S. Travel, primarily tourists https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-looks-coax-tourists-back-after-long-restrictions-2021-11-08 and other non-essential travellers to the United States.

“Today America is open for business. That is our message to the world," U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters in an interview at Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

For many arriving on packed flights from Europe or lining up at border crossings in Canada and Mexico, Monday’s was an emotional journey https://www.reuters.com/world/us/no-words-covid-19-travel-ban-lifts-grandmother-meets-her-grandson-2021-11-08 that ended in the arms of joyful relatives clutching flowers, balloons and homemade signs.

Months of pent-up demand triggered a major spike in bookings on Monday, with travellers only required https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-you-need-know-about-new-us-international-air-travel-rules-2021-11-07 to show official proof of vaccination and a recent, negative viral test. Travel bookings for the holiday season in the United States continue to rise rapidly, according to airlines and industry data.

No major issues at airports were flagged in an early morning call among airlines and U.S. government officials although authorities have warned about possible long queues https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-warning-international-travelers-long-lines-monday-official-2021-11-05 and delays.

Earlier, long-term rivals British Airways and Virgin Atlantic carried out simultaneous take-offs from Heathrow’s parallel runways, a stunt aimed at highlighting the importance of transatlantic business to the UK’s aviation sector.

“It’s a major day of celebration," Weiss said, adding thatplanes were “filling up nicely," in what he called a significanttipping point for an industry brought to its knees by thepandemic.

LAND BORDER CROSSINGS

U.S. land borders also reopened to non-essential travel on Monday.

Canadian travellers https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tremendous-pent-up-demand-us-border-reopens-canadian-land-travelers-2021-11-08, particularly retirees headed to U.S. sun spots, flocked to the U.S. land border to drive across for the first time in 20 months, although testing requirements could dampen short-stay travel.

Janet Simoni, who lives in London, Ontario crossed the U.S.-Canada border just after midnight and drove to the house near Detroit where her husband lives.

“This whole half of my life has been missing for almost two years," said Simoni.

In Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez, across from the Texan city of El Paso, a line of about 20 people formed early. They crossed and embraced family on the other side of the border, a Reuters witness said.

“We thought they were going to tell us again that they had decided not to open it," said Lorena Hernandez, stroking her grown-up daughter’s hair and smiling broadly after they were reunited in El Paso. “I said, if they don’t reopen, I’m going to take a plane."

Hundreds of migrants have arrived at Mexican border cities such as Tijuana in recent days, hoping the reset will make it easier to cross and seek U.S. asylum, despite warnings from advocates that the re-opening is for people who have papers.

‘SO SURREAL’

Aysha Mathew struggled to hold back tears after her mother and sister arrived at New York’s JFK airport on Monday, fresh off the first British Airways flight from London’s Heathrow.

Mathew was holding her toddler, Adam, and pushing a stroller with her infant, Aaron, whom her mother and sister were meeting for the first time.

“It’s so surreal to finally be here and see them meet in person," Mathew said. “I’m really, really happy."

U.S. allies had heavily lobbied the Biden administration to lift the rules.

While cheering the resumption of the two-way transatlantic traffic, airline officials stressed that tourism and family trips alone will not be enough for https://www.reuters.com/article/businessNews/idUSKBN2HT0JMcarriers whose profits depend on filling the most expensive seats. [L1N2RZ0LF]

According to U.S. Travel, declines in international visitation since the start of the pandemic resulted in nearly $300 billion in lost export income and a loss of more than one million U.S. jobs.

(Reporting David Shepardson in Chicago, Julia Harte in New York, Tara Oakes, Stuart McDill, Sarah Young in London, Antony Paone in Paris, Jose Luis Gonzalez in Ciudad Juarez, Amran Abocar and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto, Brian Snyder in Boston; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Maria Caspani; Editing by Gareth Jones, Nick Macfie, Philippa Fletcher and Cynthia Osterman)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.