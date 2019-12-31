Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

'An Erudite & Knowledgeable Personality': PM Modi Condoles Demise of Alfred A Knopf Editor Sonny Mehta

Expressing his sorrow over Sonny Mehta's demise, PM Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he would be fondly remembered by countless avid readers across the word.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'An Erudite & Knowledgeable Personality': PM Modi Condoles Demise of Alfred A Knopf Editor Sonny Mehta
File photo of Sunny Mehta.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Sonny Mehta, the editor-in-chief of publishing house Alfred A Knopf, saying he would be remembered by countless avid readers.

Mehta (77) died on Monday. "Sonny Mehta would be fondly remembered by countless avid readers across the world. He endeared himself to many thanks to his erudite and knowledgable personality. Saddened by his demise," the prime minister tweeted.

His tweet came after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote on Twitter about Mehta's death, who was also his brother-in-law.

"I am deeply grieved by the passing away of my brother in law Sonny Mehta ( Husband of my sister Gita Mehta). He was one of the world's best editors and an extremely civilized person. May his soul rest in peace," Patnaik said.

Modi extended his condolences to Patnaik and Mehta's family.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram