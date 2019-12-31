'An Erudite & Knowledgeable Personality': PM Modi Condoles Demise of Alfred A Knopf Editor Sonny Mehta
Expressing his sorrow over Sonny Mehta's demise, PM Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he would be fondly remembered by countless avid readers across the word.
File photo of Sunny Mehta.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Sonny Mehta, the editor-in-chief of publishing house Alfred A Knopf, saying he would be remembered by countless avid readers.
Mehta (77) died on Monday. "Sonny Mehta would be fondly remembered by countless avid readers across the world. He endeared himself to many thanks to his erudite and knowledgable personality. Saddened by his demise," the prime minister tweeted.
Sonny Mehta would be fondly remembered by countless avid readers across the world. He endeared himself to many thanks to his erudite and knowledgable personality. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to Gita Ji, you, your family and his admirers. Om Shanti. https://t.co/5r8FxAHL30— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019
His tweet came after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote on Twitter about Mehta's death, who was also his brother-in-law.
"I am deeply grieved by the passing away of my brother in law Sonny Mehta ( Husband of my sister Gita Mehta). He was one of the world's best editors and an extremely civilized person. May his soul rest in peace," Patnaik said.
Modi extended his condolences to Patnaik and Mehta's family.
