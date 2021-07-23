An Escape, Hostage and Shootout: Delhi Police Captures Two Wanted Criminals in Dramatic Chase

In a dramatic encounter on Friday, a team of Delhi Police shot at two alleged criminals as they were holding a family hostage inside their house in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur. The criminals had entered the house during the early hours while escaping the police team after being raided and held a family hostage at gunpoint.

Following an exchange of fire, the family members were rescued and both the accused were arrested. While one of the accused is previously involved in six criminal cases, the other was recently released from jail, senior police officers said.

The two arrested men have been identified as 25-year-old Shahwaj alias Shahbej Qureshi, a resident of Jaffrabad, and Arbaj, 25, who was recently released from jail on parole. Two loaded pistols and an extra loaded magazine were recovered from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said around 12.35 am, following a tip off, his team raided a house at Nand Ram Mohalla in Bahrampuri area in search of two wanted criminals namely Arbaj and Shawaj.

“We had information that both the suspects are present on the first floor of the identified premises. Soon as the police team barged in the two alleged criminals, seeing the police teams, fled to the terrace of the house. As our men followed them, the duo jumped on the terrace of an adjoining building and entered a house. When our teams followed them, they kicked a house and held the family members hostage," Sain said.

The DCP said the house was locked from inside and the owner was not opening the gate despite repeated attempts. “After some time, when the owner of the house opened the gate, he seemed to be petrified and requested the police team to save his family. He disclosed that the two escapees are hiding in his house and have held his family hostage at gun point," he said.

“As Arbaj and Shawaj sensed that the police have entered the house, fearing to be trapped, they opened fire on the police team. They fired three rounds. In retaliation, our team also opened fire and managed to shoot them both in their legs. They were soon overpowered and their pistols were snatched. The family members were all rescued safely," the officer said.

