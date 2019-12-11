'An Unpardonable Betrayal of Minorities, Sri Lankan Tamils': DMK Slams AIADMK For Supporting Citizenship Bill
DMK chief Stalin said said the AIADMK supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill only to allegedly see that corruption charges against its government were not looked into.
DMK chief MK Stalin has sought the intervention of the governor and the Higher Education Department to revise the syllabus.
Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the AIADMK's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both
Houses of Parliament, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has betrayed minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.
Hitting out at Palaniswami, Stalin, whose party vehemently opposed the Bill in Parliament, said the AIADMK supported the legislation only to allegedly see that corruption charges against its government were not looked into.
Also, to safeguard his post of Chief Minister, the ruling party voted with the government, the DMK chief alleged. "I strongly condemn Palaniswami for the unpardonable betrayal of the minorities and the Eelam (meaning homeland and a term loosely used to denote Lankan Tamils) Tamils by supporting the CAB in both the Houses of Parliament," he said in a statement.
Palaniswami's government was Tamil Nadu's "stone age," he said, apparently indicating that the support for the Bill was a retrograde measure.
The AIADMK's mask of supporting the cause of Eelam Tamils has been exposed, Stalin alleged. "What is the need for a separate party if the AIADMK subscribed to the BJP's ideology," he asked.
The DMK chief also asked his party men to "expose the true face," of the AIADMK-BJP alliance by going to the people. History will record the AIADMK government as "servile,"
to the BJP-led Centre and bent against the Tamil race, he alleged.
Stalin claimed that the Centre was using its majority to take away the basic features of the Constitution like secularism. Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship
(Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'What is Article 370?' Becomes Most Searched Term by Indians on Google in 2019
- Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral
- Avengers Endgame to Game of Thrones to Billy Porter, Here are Most Googled Searches in Entertainment
- Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway