'An Unpardonable Betrayal of Minorities, Sri Lankan Tamils': DMK Slams AIADMK For Supporting Citizenship Bill

DMK chief Stalin said said the AIADMK supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill only to allegedly see that corruption charges against its government were not looked into.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
'An Unpardonable Betrayal of Minorities, Sri Lankan Tamils': DMK Slams AIADMK For Supporting Citizenship Bill
DMK chief MK Stalin has sought the intervention of the governor and the Higher Education Department to revise the syllabus.

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the AIADMK's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both

Houses of Parliament, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has betrayed minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Hitting out at Palaniswami, Stalin, whose party vehemently opposed the Bill in Parliament, said the AIADMK supported the legislation only to allegedly see that corruption charges against its government were not looked into.

Also, to safeguard his post of Chief Minister, the ruling party voted with the government, the DMK chief alleged. "I strongly condemn Palaniswami for the unpardonable betrayal of the minorities and the Eelam (meaning homeland and a term loosely used to denote Lankan Tamils) Tamils by supporting the CAB in both the Houses of Parliament," he said in a statement.

Palaniswami's government was Tamil Nadu's "stone age," he said, apparently indicating that the support for the Bill was a retrograde measure.

The AIADMK's mask of supporting the cause of Eelam Tamils has been exposed, Stalin alleged. "What is the need for a separate party if the AIADMK subscribed to the BJP's ideology," he asked.

The DMK chief also asked his party men to "expose the true face," of the AIADMK-BJP alliance by going to the people. History will record the AIADMK government as "servile,"

to the BJP-led Centre and bent against the Tamil race, he alleged.

Stalin claimed that the Centre was using its majority to take away the basic features of the Constitution like secularism. Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship

(Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

