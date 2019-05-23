English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anakapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Anakapalli): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anakapalle (అనకాపల్లి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Anakapalle is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.76%. The estimated literacy level of Anakapalle is 60.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 47,932 votes which was 4.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sabbam Hari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 52,912 votes which was 5.04% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.79% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anakapalle was: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,89,109 men, 7,12,301 women and 64 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anakapalle Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Anakapalle is: 17.689 83.0035
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अनाकापल्ली, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); আনাকাপল্লে, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अनाकापल्ली, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એનાકાપેલ્લે, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அனகாபள்ளே, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అనకాపల్లి, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅನಕಪಲ್ಲೆ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അനകപല്ലെ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Status
party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi
YSRCP
Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi
LEADING
Anakapalle Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
59813
49.28%
Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi
TDP
48922
40.30%
Adari Anand Kumar
JSP
5453
4.49%
Chinthala Partha Sarathi
NOTA
3955
3.26%
Nota
BJP
976
0.80%
Dr. Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana Rao (Dr. Vikram)
INC
843
0.69%
Ruthala Srirama Murthy
DBP
415
0.34%
Vadlamuri Krishna Swaroop
IND
380
0.31%
Appala Naidu Tummagunta
CPI(ML)(L)
295
0.24%
P.S. Ajay Kumar
PPOI
181
0.15%
Taadi Veera Jagadeeshwari
JNJP
153
0.13%
K B Swaroop
