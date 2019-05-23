Anakapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Anakapalli): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi YSRCP Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi LEADING

Anakapalle Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 59813 49.28% Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi Leading TDP 48922 40.30% Adari Anand Kumar JSP 5453 4.49% Chinthala Partha Sarathi NOTA 3955 3.26% Nota BJP 976 0.80% Dr. Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana Rao (Dr. Vikram) INC 843 0.69% Ruthala Srirama Murthy DBP 415 0.34% Vadlamuri Krishna Swaroop IND 380 0.31% Appala Naidu Tummagunta CPI(ML)(L) 295 0.24% P.S. Ajay Kumar PPOI 181 0.15% Taadi Veera Jagadeeshwari JNJP 153 0.13% K B Swaroop

5. Anakapalle is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.76%. The estimated literacy level of Anakapalle is 60.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 47,932 votes which was 4.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sabbam Hari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 52,912 votes which was 5.04% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.79% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anakapalle was: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,89,109 men, 7,12,301 women and 64 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Anakapalle is: 17.689 83.0035Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अनाकापल्ली, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); আনাকাপল্লে, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अनाकापल्ली, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એનાકાપેલ્લે, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அனகாபள்ளே, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అనకాపల్లి, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅನಕಪಲ್ಲೆ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അനകപല്ലെ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).