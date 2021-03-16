Anand Mahindra Pitches for 'Emergency Permission' to Vaccinate Everyone in Maharashtra as Cases Surge

Industrialist Anand Mahindra pitched for ‘emergency permission’ for Maharashtra to vaccinate every willing person in the state against covid-19 amid the sharp rise in daily caseload.

Maharashtra is reeling under the second covid-19 infections wave which shows signs of ebbing. On Monday, 15,051 new cases were reported in the state, and 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909, the health department said. With 92,363 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested went up to 1,76,09,248.

The Mahindra group chairman- Anand Mahindra tweeted on Monday, “ Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra. The state is the nerve-center of the country’s economic activity & more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate every willing person. No shortage of vaccines.” Mahindra also tagged Prime Narendra Modi and the health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in this tweet. “I agree. But if we don’t speed up the vaccination rate we will suffer the second, third and fourth wave,” he added while responding to another tweet.

Last week, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he would seek permission from the Centre to open up vaccination in Pune for people aged over 18, Times of India reported. Meanwhile, Dr. Subash Salunke, a technical adviser to the government has also called for a decentralised vaccination drive and criticized the need to distribute vaccines uniformly across the state.