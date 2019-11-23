Anand Mahindra Takes a Dig at Political Kabaddi in Maharashtra Where the Game Changed Last Minute

Mumbai: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a kabaddi video showing a 'raider' falling prey to an audacious move executed by a 'defender' to illustrate the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy in a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra early on Saturday morning. The development came hours after the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress announced that Uddhav Thackeray would lead the alliance in the state.

Mahindra retweeted an old viral video of a kabaddi match, which showed a 'raider' being trapped by a 'defender'.

"Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra?" Mahindra, who heads the city-headquartered $20 billion group, said on Twitter.

Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra? https://t.co/IEnCtoyKAG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2019

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who heads the RPG group, also tweeted about the day's happenings. "Shared Pawar", he tweeted, perhaps suggesting that two members of the Pawar family -- NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his renegade nephew Ajit -- are now in different camps.

Later, Goenka retweeted another user's message, which said the race for the CM's post is not over yet.

"3 movies with the most twists and turns that I have ever seen: Race, Andhadhun, Maharashtrachya CM Kaun? (Who is Maharashtra's CM?) something tells me the last one isn't over yet... give me more popcorn please," the tweet said.

Meanwhile, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group congratulated Fadnavis for coming back to power after a brief spell of President's rule.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister of #Maharashtra. Continuity in leadership is beneficial for the state and I wish him the very best for his second tenure," Jindal tweeted.

