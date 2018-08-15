GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2018, 8:23 PM IST
Anandiben Patel Takes Oath as Governor of Chhattisgarh
Anandiben Patel (Image:ANI)
Raipur: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who has been given the additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the death of governor Balramji Dass Tandon, was sworn in at a ceremony here on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi administered the oath of office to Patel during a simple function at the Raj Bhawan here.
Chief Minister Raman Singh and other senior state officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Tandon (90), one of the founding members of the BJP's parent organisation, the Jan Sangh, died on Tuesday at the government-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here after suffering a heart attack.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave Patel the additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the demise of Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Patel will discharge the additional duties until regular arrangements for the office of the governor of Chhattisgarh are made, he had said.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
