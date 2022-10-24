Anant Ambani Offers Prayers at Shirdi Sai Temple, Donates Rs 1.5 Crore

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani on Monday visited the Shirdi Sai Temple where he attended afternoon aarti and donated Rs 1.5 crore to the temple trust on the occasion of Diwali.

In August this year, Anant Ambani was identified as the future leader of Reliance’s new energy unit. At the annual shareholders’ meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd in August, Mukesh Ambani had said Anant, 26, has joined the new energy business that spans solar, battery and hydrogen investments.

His brother and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani had visited the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand in Rajasthan on October 21 where he announced the launch of Jio 5G services.

On October 14, Mukesh Ambani had offered prayers at Badrinath and donated Rs 5 crore for the development of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

Before that, in September, Mukesh Ambani had visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala to offer prayers and donated Rs 1.51 crore to its ‘annadanam’ fund. The RIL chairman was then accompanied by the fiancée of his youngest son Anant Ambani.

Reliance Jio has, meanwhile, launched 5G-enabled wifi service from the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan and plans to expand to other public places with high footfalls like railway stations and educational institutions. Jio has also started rolling out 5G services in Nathdwara and Chennai.

The company has extended the Jio Welcome offer to the city. Under the offer, customers with invitation only will get access to 5G service during the beta trial and they will be able to access unlimited 5G data at up to 1 gigabit per second.

Reliance Jio has plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled wi-fi services.

Read all the Latest India News here