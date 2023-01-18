Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Get Engaged on Thursday | Plans for Grand ‘Gol Dhana’ Ceremony

The ‘Gol Dhana’ or engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila, will be held in Mumbai on Thursday.

The festivities began on Tuesday with the mehendi ceremony of the bride-to-be, photos of which went viral. For Thursday’s function, the dress code is Indian festive wear.

For the mehendi, Merchant wore a pink lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. A reel of the bride-to-be’s performance on the song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ from the film ‘Kalank’ has emerged on social media.

Gol Dhana literally means coriander seeds and jaggery, which is distributed to guests at the ceremony. In a Gujarati wedding, it basically represents an engagement. The bride and her family arrive at the groom’s family with sweets and gifts. The couple then exchanges engagement rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family.

The roka ceremony of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on December 29 in the presence of family members and friends. They had received a grand welcome on their return to Mumbai after the ceremony. It was followed by a party at the Ambani house ‘Antilia’, attended by stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

A statement issued by the family had said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union. The wedding date is yet to be announced.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement had said. “Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had in June 2022 hosted a lavish ‘arangetram’ ceremony for Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was the first on-stage dance performance or ‘arangetram’ of Radhika, who is a trained Indian classical dancer.

While Anant studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father. He is on the boards of Jio Platforms - the group’s telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Ambanis have three children — twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.

Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They are blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

