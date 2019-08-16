AK-47 Recovered from Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh's Residence

New Delhi: An AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the residence of Anant Singh, independent MLA from Bihar's Mokama, on Friday.

Police recovered magazines and bullets along with the rifle from his Nadawan residence, SP(rural) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said. After the seizure, STF and ATS teams were also called at the spot.

Mishra said that the raids were conducted after receiving information about suspicious items being present at the MLA's home.

(details awaited)

