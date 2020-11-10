Anant Singh (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

A criminal-turned-politician and sitting Mokama MLA, Anant Singh, is once again contesting from the Mokama assembly seat on RJD ticket. Rajiv Lochan Narayan of the Janata Dal (United) is challenging him in the constituency. In 2015, Anant Singh won the assembly election from the constituency as an Independent candidate. Before that, he was a member of the JD(U). He is currently lodged in Bihar’s Beur jail under an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case after weapons including AK-47 were found from his house last year. Before the 2015 election, a police team had raided his official residence at Mall Road in Bihar capital Patna and found six empty magazines from an INSAS rifle and some blood-stained clothes. He wasn’t arrested then but later landed in jail in a separate case of kidnapping and murder. Known as 'Chote Sarkar' in his area, Singh is a three-time MLA who first won from the Mokama seat in 2005.

Anant Singh is a RJD candidate from Mokama constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work, Business & Agriculture. Anant Singh's educational qualifications are: Literate and is 59 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 68.6 crore which includes Rs 18.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs 50.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1.3 crore of which Rs 8.9 lakh is self income. Anant Singh's has total liabilities of Rs 17.2 crore.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 67 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mokama are: Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP), Rakesh Kumar (RLSP), Satyendra Bahadur (INC), Krishna Kumar Singh (ABMVMP), Dina Saw (BRD), Mohan Prasad Singh (JSVP), Rahul Raj (BSLP), Shyam Deo Prasad Singh (JAPL), Siyaram Pandit (BJKDD), Karn Veer Singh Yadav (IND), Pratima Sinha (IND), Balmiki Prasad (IND), Madhukar Jay Vijay (IND), Ranveer Kumar "Pankaj" (IND), Raj Kumari (IND), Rana Sudhir Kumar Singh (IND), Vinay Singh (IND), Subodh Kumar (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Anant Singh (RJD) in 2020 Mokama elections.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.