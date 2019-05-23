Anantapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Anatapur): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Talari Rangaiah YSRCP Talari Rangaiah LEADING

Anantapur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Hamsa Devineni INC -- -- K. Rajivreddy VJP -- -- Giddama Ranganayakulu RDP -- -- P. Radha Krishna PPOI -- -- M. Venkatesulu SUCI -- -- G. Lalitha TDP -- -- J. C. Pavan Reddy YSRCP -- -- Talari Rangaiah Leading IND -- -- P. Rangaiah IND -- -- S.V.P. Yadav IND -- -- L. Rangaiah IND -- -- Vadde Kasinath NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Somanath Deshmukh CPI -- -- D. Jagadeesh

19. Anantapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.98%. The estimated literacy level of Anantapur is 63.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, J C Divakar Reddi of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 61,991 votes which was 5.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 50.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Anantha Venkata Rami Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 77,921 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.95% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anantapur was: J C Divakar Reddi (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,75,506 men, 7,61,243 women and 145 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Anantapur is: 14.55 77.4167Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अनंतपुर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); অনন্তপুর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अनंतपूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); અનંતપુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஆனந்தபுர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అనంతపూర్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅನಂತರಪುರ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അനന്ത്പുർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).