English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Anantapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Anatapur): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anantapur (అనంతపూర్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anantapur (అనంతపూర్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Anantapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.98%. The estimated literacy level of Anantapur is 63.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, J C Divakar Reddi of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 61,991 votes which was 5.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 50.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Anantha Venkata Rami Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 77,921 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.95% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anantapur was: J C Divakar Reddi (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,75,506 men, 7,61,243 women and 145 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anantapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Anantapur is: 14.55 77.4167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अनंतपुर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); অনন্তপুর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अनंतपूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); અનંતપુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஆனந்தபுர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అనంతపూర్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅನಂತರಪುರ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അനന്ത്പുർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Talari Rangaiah
YSRCP
Talari Rangaiah
LEADING
In 2009, Anantha Venkata Rami Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 77,921 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
Anantapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Hamsa Devineni
INC
--
--
K. Rajivreddy
VJP
--
--
Giddama Ranganayakulu
RDP
--
--
P. Radha Krishna
PPOI
--
--
M. Venkatesulu
SUCI
--
--
G. Lalitha
TDP
--
--
J. C. Pavan Reddy
YSRCP
--
--
Talari Rangaiah
IND
--
--
P. Rangaiah
IND
--
--
S.V.P. Yadav
IND
--
--
L. Rangaiah
IND
--
--
Vadde Kasinath
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Somanath Deshmukh
CPI
--
--
D. Jagadeesh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.95% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anantapur was: J C Divakar Reddi (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,75,506 men, 7,61,243 women and 145 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anantapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Anantapur is: 14.55 77.4167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अनंतपुर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); অনন্তপুর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अनंतपूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); અનંતપુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஆனந்தபுர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అనంతపూర్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅನಂತರಪುರ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അനന്ത്പുർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results