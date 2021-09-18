Ananth Chaturdashi 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Shubh Muhurat for Ganpati Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi, which commenced on September 10, is a ten-day long extravaganza that will culminate on Ananth Chaturdashi or Visarjan today, on September 19. The 14th day of the lunar fortnight marks the end of the grand Hindu festival. The festival which centers on Lord Ganesha, known to be removing obstacles and paving way for new beginnings, is observed across the nation, and with much zeal and enthusiasm especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

After his 10-day visit, it’s time to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha, whose departure is marked by processions amid ceremony, before finally, immersing the statue in water with prayers.

While Ganesh Visarjan is marked with pomp and show, the celebrations will be different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The authorities have requested devotees to perform the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan at their homes or nearest immersion facility instead of going to big water bodies.

GANPATI VISARJAN: PUJA VIDHI

On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, incense sticks are lit up to conduct puja and aarti before bidding the deity farewell.

After the conclusion of aarti, people offer haldi, kumkum and flowers to the idol.

Bhog is distributed among devotees after they offer their prayers.

The immersion process begins after devotees take the final blessings of Lord Ganesha.

GANPATI VISARJAN: SHUBH MUHURATS

Date: September 19

Morning: 07:39 am and to 12:14 pm

Afternoon: 01:46 pm to 03: 18 pm

Evening: 06:21 pm to 10:46 pm

Night: 01:43 am to 03:11 am (September 20)

