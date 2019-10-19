Anantha Nageswaran Appointed Non-permanent Member of PM's Economic Advisory Council
Nageswaran, dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University, would serve as a non-permanent member of the Council, a university press release said here on Saturday.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chennai: V Anantha Nageswaran has been appointed as a non-permanent member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, for a period of two years.
"It is a privilege to serve on a committee dedicated to enhancing the dynamism of the Indian economy. I look forward to working closely with members of the Council on all issues that have a bearing on the Indian economy," he said on his appointment to EAC-PM.
Nageswaran, who has a doctoral degree from University of Massachusetts, has held responsibilities in Singapore Management University and Wealth Management Institute at the Nanyang Technological University.
He is also the co-founder and a member of Board of Directors, NPS International School, Singapore.
Nageswaran is also on the Board of Directors of various companies including TVS Supply Chains Pvt Ltd, TVS Sri Chakra and Aparajitha Corporate Services, the release added.
