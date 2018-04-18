Anantkumar Hedge Sees Murder Plot in Accident; Shows Your Criminal Thinking, Says Siddaramaiah

A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit. pic.twitter.com/2w8zzq26UU — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

I urge the police to take the case seriously in spilling the truth out from this guy named Nasir. There might be a bigger nexus behind this incident and am sure Police would expose all of them. pic.twitter.com/CXQuEZKMqD — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

Union Skill Development Minister Anantkumar Hegde claimed a “deliberate attempt” on his life when a truck tried to hit his car on Tuesday night in Karnataka.Hegde tweeted that his car escaped collision with a truck since the vehicle was in top speed, but another vehicle in his convoy was damaged. A policeman in the vehicle reportedly suffered injuries to his shoulder.The truck driver Nasir has been arrested.Tweeting about the accident, the Minister said: "A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit.”Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blaming the incident on "negligence" said the minister’s allegations show “pettiness and a criminal way of thinking”.“Incidents happen because of negligence or other such reasons. Is it right to think of them as attempt to murder? This shows pettiness and criminal way of thinking. Some people in BJP have a criminal mindset so they think like that,” said Siddaramaiah.The minister, while posting the photo of the truck driver, urged the police to “expose the bigger nexus” behind the incident.Hedge also alleged that “the vehicle was being driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally” and as his convoy approached near, the man “tried hitting our car”.