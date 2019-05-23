Anantnag Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Hasnain Masoodi of JKNC Wins, Mehbooba Mufti of JKPDP Loses

live Status party name candidate name JKNC Hasnain Masoodi JKNC Hasnain Masoodi WON

Anantnag Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JKNC 40180 32.17% Hasnain Masoodi Won INC 33504 26.83% Ghulam Ahmad Mir JKPDP 30524 24.44% Mehbooba Mufti BJP 10225 8.19% Sofi Yousuf JKPC 1646 1.32% Ch. Zaffar Ali IND 1369 1.10% Gh. Mohd. Wani NOTA 937 0.75% Nota IND 847 0.68% Kyasir Ahmad Sheikh IND 814 0.65% Ali Mohammad Wani IND 760 0.61% Shams Khwaja MNP 677 0.54% Sanjay Kumar Dhar IND 604 0.48% Manzoor Ahmad Khan JKNPP 589 0.47% Nisar Ahmad Wani IND 547 0.44% Zubair Masoodi IND 455 0.36% Ridwana Sanam IND 425 0.34% Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh IND 382 0.31% Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather PSP(L) 217 0.17% Surinder Singh IND 194 0.16% Riyaz Ahmad Bhat

3. Anantnag is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.02%. The estimated literacy level of Anantnag is 62.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3,4,5 on Tuesday, Monday, Monday, April 23, 29 and May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mehboob Mufti of JKPDP won in this seat by defeating the JKNC candidate by a margin of 65,417 votes which was 17.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKPDP had a vote share of 53.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mirza Mehboob Beg of JKN emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 5,224 votes which was 1.64% of the total votes polled. JKN had a vote share of 46.53% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 28.84% and in 2009, the constituency registered 27.1% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anantnag was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,85,000 men, 6,16,104 women and 39 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Anantnag is: 33.7366 75.1457Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अनंतनाग, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); অনন্তনাগ, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); अनंतनाग, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); અનંંતનાગ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); அனந்த்நாக், ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); అనంతనాగ్, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಅನಂತನಾಗ್, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ആനന്ത് നാഗ്, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam)