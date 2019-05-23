English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anantnag Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Hasnain Masoodi of JKNC Wins, Mehbooba Mufti of JKPDP Loses
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anantnag MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anantnag MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Anantnag is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.02%. The estimated literacy level of Anantnag is 62.02%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3,4,5 on Tuesday, Monday, Monday, April 23, 29 and May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mehboob Mufti of JKPDP won in this seat by defeating the JKNC candidate by a margin of 65,417 votes which was 17.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKPDP had a vote share of 53.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mirza Mehboob Beg of JKN emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 5,224 votes which was 1.64% of the total votes polled. JKN had a vote share of 46.53% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 28.84% and in 2009, the constituency registered 27.1% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anantnag was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,85,000 men, 6,16,104 women and 39 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anantnag Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Anantnag is: 33.7366 75.1457
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अनंतनाग, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); অনন্তনাগ, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); अनंतनाग, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); અનંંતનાગ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); அனந்த்நாக், ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); అనంతనాగ్, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಅನಂತನಾಗ್, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ആനന്ത് നാഗ്, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
Anantnag Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JKNC
40180
32.17%
Hasnain Masoodi
INC
33504
26.83%
Ghulam Ahmad Mir
JKPDP
30524
24.44%
Mehbooba Mufti
BJP
10225
8.19%
Sofi Yousuf
JKPC
1646
1.32%
Ch. Zaffar Ali
IND
1369
1.10%
Gh. Mohd. Wani
NOTA
937
0.75%
Nota
IND
847
0.68%
Kyasir Ahmad Sheikh
IND
814
0.65%
Ali Mohammad Wani
IND
760
0.61%
Shams Khwaja
MNP
677
0.54%
Sanjay Kumar Dhar
IND
604
0.48%
Manzoor Ahmad Khan
JKNPP
589
0.47%
Nisar Ahmad Wani
IND
547
0.44%
Zubair Masoodi
IND
455
0.36%
Ridwana Sanam
IND
425
0.34%
Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh
IND
382
0.31%
Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather
PSP(L)
217
0.17%
Surinder Singh
IND
194
0.16%
Riyaz Ahmad Bhat
