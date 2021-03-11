Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Anantnag District

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started between militants and security forces in the Kandipora area of Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

“Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kadipura village in Anantnag. They looked like local terrorists… Militancy isn’t rising, number of anti-terrorist operations are rising,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI.

The area was cordoned off after the forces received a tip-off on Wednesday evening about militant movements in the village, said police.

As soon as the security forces came for cordon, militants opened fire on them. The security forces retaliated.

However, the operation was put on halt later during the evening. The gunfight resumed on Thursday morning in which two militants were killed.

Search operations at the encounter site is still underway.