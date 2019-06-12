Anantnag Terror Attack LIVE Updates: 3 CRPF Jawans Dead, 3 Injured in Fidayeen Strike; Gun Battle Underway

Event Highlights Al-Umar Mujahideen Claims Attack

Anantnag SHO Injured, Taken to Srinagar

Shadow of Pulwama

Militant Killed, Firing On



Jun 12, 2019 6:10 pm (IST) UPDATE | One more CRPF jawan has succumbed to injuries sustained in the Anantnag attack, taking the toll to three. Jun 12, 2019 6:08 pm (IST) Al-Umar Mujahideen Claims Attack | According to Kashmiri Kashmiri news agency GNS, the Al-Umar Mujahideen, a Pakistan-based militant group led by Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, claimed responsibility for the attack. Zargar was one of the terrorists freed by India along with Masood Azhar in return for the passengers of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 hijacked in 1999. Jun 12, 2019 6:00 pm (IST) Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was injured in the attack and has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment. Jun 12, 2019 5:59 pm (IST) UPDATE | Two CRPF jawans have been killed and five injured in the terror attack. According to a report in news agency PTI, terrorists attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Anantnag with automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades. Officials say one of the terrorists was gunned down and that firing is still on. Jun 12, 2019 5:55 pm (IST) The attack comes around four months after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Pulwama. The terrorist attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, following which the Indian Air Force destroyed terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot. Jun 12, 2019 5:50 pm (IST) The CRPF jawans were deployed on law-and-order duty. The injured personnel have been taken to Janglat Mandi Hospital. "The area has been cordoned off, more forces have been called in," an unidentified police official said. Jun 12, 2019 5:48 pm (IST) One militant was also reportedly killed and a gun battle is underway in the area, police said. The incident took place near the general bus stand at KP Chowk when vehicle-borne militants opened fire at the security forces, said CRPF sources. Jun 12, 2019 5:47 pm (IST) One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been reported dead and five others were injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, days before the start of the Amarnath Yatra on July 1.

Image for representation.



