Anantnag Terror Attack LIVE Updates: 3 CRPF Jawans Dead, 3 Injured in Fidayeen Strike; Gun Battle Underway

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
Anantnag Terror Attack LIVE Updates: At least three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were reported dead and three injured after suspected militants attacked a patrol party near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday, according to CRPF sources. The gunfire is still underway. One militant was also killed.
Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, who was injured in the attack has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, said officials. While police sources said it appears to be a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack, they did not confirm the number of casualties.
Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, who was injured in the attack has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, said officials. While police sources said it appears to be a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack, they did not confirm the number of casualties.
Read More
Al-Umar Mujahideen Claims Attack | According to Kashmiri Kashmiri news agency GNS, the Al-Umar Mujahideen, a Pakistan-based militant group led by Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, claimed responsibility for the attack. Zargar was one of the terrorists freed by India along with Masood Azhar in return for the passengers of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 hijacked in 1999.
UPDATE | Two CRPF jawans have been killed and five injured in the terror attack. According to a report in news agency PTI, terrorists attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Anantnag with automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades. Officials say one of the terrorists was gunned down and that firing is still on.
Image for representation.
The incident took place near the general bus stand at KP Chowk when vehicle-borne militants opened fire at the security forces, said CRPF sources. KP road, where the attack took place, is on the way to the Amarnath Yatra, which will begin from July 1. The CRPF jawans were deployed on law-and-order duty. The injured personnel have been taken to Janglat Mandi Hospital.
“The area has been cordoned off, more forces have been called in,” an unidentified police official said.
At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama in February. The terrorist attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.
-
10 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SA vs WI 29/27.3 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
09 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup IND vs AUS 352/550.0 overs 316/1050.0 oversIndia beat Australia by 36 runs
-
08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AFG vs NZ 172/1041.1 overs 173/332.1 oversNew Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup ENG vs BAN 386/650.0 overs 280/1048.5 oversEngland beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
-
06 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs WI 288/1049.0 overs 273/950.0 oversAustralia beat West Indies by 15 runs