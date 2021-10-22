Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB to Question Ananya Panday Again at 11am 'Over Chat with Aryan Khan'; Her Laptop, Phone Seized

Ananya’s name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said, adding that earlier in the day, the NCB officials seized her mobile phone and laptop. However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify about her role, if any, in the case.

There was heavy deployment of police outside the NCB office and a large number of media persons were also present there when the Panday father-daughter duo arrived in the afternoon. Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

An NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra this afternoon for seeking from him certain material related to the investigation into the case, an official said. On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan met Aryan at the Arthur Road jail in the city,i where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case.

