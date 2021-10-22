Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB to Question Ananya Panday Again at 11am 'Over Chat with Aryan Khan'; Her Laptop, Phone Seized

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Actor Ananya Pandey, who was questioned for two hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, has been summoned again at 11 am today. The statement of actor Chunky Panday’s daughter was recorded after the agency allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in a drugs case. A report in PTI stated that the NCB officials seized her mobile phone and laptop. However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify about her role, if any, in the case.
Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan are part of a group of star children who have been known to socialise together. Ananya and Aryan’s sister Suhana are best friends. They are the latest people under NCB scanner after several prominent names were questioned or arrested in connection with an alleged ‘Bollywood-drugs’ link that emerged in course of the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigations.
Ananya’s actor father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where they reached around 4 pm on Thursday. After recording her statement, Ananya left the agency office around 6.15 pm, the sources said adding that she is likely to be called on Friday as well. The NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit, which is probing the cruise drugs seizure case, in which Aryan Khan has been arrested, visited Ananya Panday’s residence in Bandra last morning and summoned her to record her statement later in the day, they said.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was photographed heading inside Arthur Road Jail to meet his Aryan Khan after his bail plea got rejected on Wednesday.
Ananya Panday Reschedules Shoot Commitments After NCB Summons? | Actress Ananya Panday‘s home was visited by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Thursday and she was handed over an official summon to appear for questioning by the authorities. Post this, Ananya was seen outside the NCB office during evening time. Now, a news report in India Today has shared that Ananya has asked her team to reschedule all her shoots in the coming days so that she has some time on her hands. Reportedly, she had some shoots and endorsements in the next few days. On the work front, Ananya will be seen in upcoming film Liger, Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.
Shah Rukh Khan SRK Meets Son Aryan in Jail | Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan in the Arthur Road jail where the latter is lodged following his arrest in a drugs case earlier this month, a day after a Mumbai court rejected his bail plea, prolonging his stay in prison.The 55-year-old superstar visited his son in the prison on a day when Aryan Khan's judicial custody was extended till October 30 by a special court and a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau landed at his residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra as part of investigation into the drugs case, but an NCB official clarified it was not a "raid".
NCB to Continue Questioning Ananya Panday Today | Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, was questioned for over two hours by the officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday. She arrived at the anti-drug agency’s office in south Mumbai at around 4 pm on Thursday after she was summoned for questioning. She left a little after 6 pm. Sources told News18 that the 22-year-old actor, who was accompanied by her father, has been asked to come again on Friday at 11 am.
Maha Home Minister Rules Out Probe Against NCB Official Wankhede | Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday said there was "no question" of the state government ordering any investigation against the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He would take information about what his fellow NCP leader and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had said about the official, Walse-Patil told reporters at the airport in Nagpur.
NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Slams Nawab Malik’s Charges | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede condemned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s comments and said that his family is being harassed for the past 15 days. Wankhede is leading the probe in Mumbai drugs case in which Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son has been arrested. Responding to Malik’s allegations Wankhede said, “There are mechanisms to check where a person is, I have never been to Dubai with my sister. I was in the Maldives and had taken required permission from the government before I went. The date that Nawab Malik has given is false.”
Ananya Panday, the daughter of Bhavana and Chunky Panday, made her movie debut with Student of the Year 2. She's one of the most popular new faces in Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail | Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off the city coast, an official said. The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am, the official said.
Aryan Khan's Judicial Custody Extended Till Oct 30 | A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others till October 30 in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Their judicial custody was extended by Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, though they were not produced in the court.
An NCB team had visited Ananya’s residence in Bandra Thursday morning and summoned her to record her statement later. The 22-year-old actor, who has worked in movies like Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni aur Woh, has been called for questioning again on Friday; she been asked to appear before the NCB at 11 am. The NCB has also seized some electronic gadgets from Ananya, including her phone and laptop which will be examined, the source said.
Ananya Asked About Her Association with Aryan Khan | “Ananya was asked about her long association and friendship with Aryan Khan. She was also quizzed about the code words used in the chats," a source told CNN-News-18. The NCB, which is probing the cruise drugs seizure case, has claimed that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats include conversations with an international drug peddler and that he is part of a huge drug-related conspiracy. The agency has also alleged SRK’s son used code words for drugs in the chats.
Ananya Panday Quizzed on Chats With Aryan; Phone, Laptop Seized | Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was questioned for over two hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, and sources said that the central agency quizzed her on her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Ananya’s father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where they reached at around 4 pm.
Ananya’s name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said, adding that earlier in the day, the NCB officials seized her mobile phone and laptop. However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify about her role, if any, in the case.
There was heavy deployment of police outside the NCB office and a large number of media persons were also present there when the Panday father-daughter duo arrived in the afternoon. Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.
An NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra this afternoon for seeking from him certain material related to the investigation into the case, an official said. On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan met Aryan at the Arthur Road jail in the city,i where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case.
