Ancient Temple Desecrated, Idol Damaged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag; Police Register Case

Police have registered a case after an ancient temple was allegedly desecrated in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, miscreants desecrated the Bargheshekha Bhagwati Mata temple in Mattan area and also damaged the idol of Kul Devi Mata inside the temple.

The act of desecration has angered Kashmiri Pandits in the area as the temple is an important and historic religious place. Anantnag district is also known for communal harmony.

Police said miscreants entered the temple and tried damaging not only walls but also the idol installed inside.

Ashok Kumar Sidha, president of Martand Prohit Sabha, said the move was an attempt to disturb religious brotherhood in the area. He thanked the management for taking immediate notice of the incident. Sidha said this “shameful” act had not only hurt religious sentiments, but also the hearts of those living in the area. It was an attempt to hurt the centuries-old religious brotherhood in Kashmir, he added.

The demand for bringing the culprits to justice is also growing. Police have started an investigation. Anantnag deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police have been directed to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

Senior police officers, including Anantnag DIG, inspected the temple and obtained necessary information.

Kashmiri Pandits living in Jagti migrant camp in Jammu staged a protest late on Saturday against the desecration of the temple and chanted slogans demanding punishment for those involved.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party general secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir have also strongly condemned the incident.

