English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andaman: American Killed by 'Hostile Tribe' in North Sentinel Islands, 7 Fishermen Who Took Him There Arrested
The murdered tourist has been identified as John Allen Chau. As soon as he set foot on the island, Chau found himself facing a flurry of arrows.
An aerial view of the coast of Indira Point, India's southern most point, 600 km south of Port Blair, in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder of an American in the North Sentinel Islands in Anadaman.
The murdered man has been identified as 27-year-old John Allen Chau.
The North Sentinel island is home to the Sentinelese tribe, which remains one of the last protected tribes with no contact with the outside world.
According to local media reports, Chau was killed by members the hostile tribe. As soon as he set foot on the island, Chau found himself facing a flurry of arrows, official sources told AFP.
Chau was reportedly a missionary and had visited the isolated islands five times, strongly desiring to meet members of the tribe.
A statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman said that they received a mail from US consulate general in Chennai, informing the Indian authorities about the communication the consulate had received from Chau's mother.
"Mother of Mr John Chau informed that her son was purportedly attacked during his visit to North Sentinel Island here. Acting on the information, Andaman and Nicobar Police has registered a case of murder at Humfrigunj police station and arrested seven fishermen," it said.
Speaking to News18 from Port Blair, Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman, Udit Prakash Rai, said, "We have received an information about the body of a foreign national at the remote Sentinelese Islands. The matter is under investigation." The local police are making efforts to recover the body.
The American national had made several trips to the Andaman islands recently before finally managing to make it to the remote stretch by offering money to local fishermen in Port Blair's Wandoor area. "He tried to reach the Sentinel island on November 14 but could not make it. Two days later he went well prepared. He left the dingy midway and took a canoe all by himself to the island," sources told AFP.
"He was attacked by arrows but he continued walking. The fishermen saw the tribals tying a rope around his neck and dragging his body. "They were scared and fled but returned next morning to find his body on the sea shore."
The Andamans are also home to the 400-strong Jarawa tribe who activists say are at threat from outsiders, who often bribe local authorities to spend a day out with them. But tribes such as the Sentinelese shun all contact with the outside world and are known to be hostile to any encroachers. The North Sentinel island is out of bounds even to the Indian navy in a bid to protect its reclusive inhabitants who number only about 150.
The murdered man has been identified as 27-year-old John Allen Chau.
The North Sentinel island is home to the Sentinelese tribe, which remains one of the last protected tribes with no contact with the outside world.
According to local media reports, Chau was killed by members the hostile tribe. As soon as he set foot on the island, Chau found himself facing a flurry of arrows, official sources told AFP.
Chau was reportedly a missionary and had visited the isolated islands five times, strongly desiring to meet members of the tribe.
A statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman said that they received a mail from US consulate general in Chennai, informing the Indian authorities about the communication the consulate had received from Chau's mother.
"Mother of Mr John Chau informed that her son was purportedly attacked during his visit to North Sentinel Island here. Acting on the information, Andaman and Nicobar Police has registered a case of murder at Humfrigunj police station and arrested seven fishermen," it said.
Speaking to News18 from Port Blair, Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman, Udit Prakash Rai, said, "We have received an information about the body of a foreign national at the remote Sentinelese Islands. The matter is under investigation." The local police are making efforts to recover the body.
The American national had made several trips to the Andaman islands recently before finally managing to make it to the remote stretch by offering money to local fishermen in Port Blair's Wandoor area. "He tried to reach the Sentinel island on November 14 but could not make it. Two days later he went well prepared. He left the dingy midway and took a canoe all by himself to the island," sources told AFP.
"He was attacked by arrows but he continued walking. The fishermen saw the tribals tying a rope around his neck and dragging his body. "They were scared and fled but returned next morning to find his body on the sea shore."
The Andamans are also home to the 400-strong Jarawa tribe who activists say are at threat from outsiders, who often bribe local authorities to spend a day out with them. But tribes such as the Sentinelese shun all contact with the outside world and are known to be hostile to any encroachers. The North Sentinel island is out of bounds even to the Indian navy in a bid to protect its reclusive inhabitants who number only about 150.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...