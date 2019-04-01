English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Hit by Nine Quakes in Two Hours
The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14am, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Nine medium-intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14am, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.
The last jolt was recorded at 6.54am with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.
The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.
The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14am, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.
The last jolt was recorded at 6.54am with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.
The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Says 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra in Sign Language at Jonas Brothers Concert
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
- TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review: A Versatile Performer
- This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's GOAT
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results