Andaman and Nicobar Islands Hit by Nine Quakes in Two Hours

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14am, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Nine medium-intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The last jolt was recorded at 6.54am with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.

