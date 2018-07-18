English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018: 224 Primary School Teacher Posts, Apply Before 14th August 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM at and.nic.in.
Screen grab of the official website of NIC Andaman and Nicobar.
Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 224 vacancies for the posts of Primary School Teacher (PST) in Hindi, English and Bengali Medium on the official website of Andaman & Nicobar Administration, The Directorate of Education, Port Blair - and.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018 for PST Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.and.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Press Note - Recruitment for the post of PST 2018’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Applicants need to get the application forms from the following Zonal Officers mentioned in below url and apply:
Direct Link - http://www.and.nic.in/pdf/pst.pdf
The other terms and conditions will be available on the official websites shortly http://www.education.andaman.gov.in/ and http://www.and.nic.in/, candidates are advised to keep a check on the websites for the same.
Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 224
Hindi – 89
English – 90
Bengali – 45
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be CTET passed.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.and.nic.in/pdf/pst.pdf
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Application – 16th July 2018
Last date of submission of Application – 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM
Also Watch
How to apply for Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018 for PST Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.and.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Press Note - Recruitment for the post of PST 2018’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Applicants need to get the application forms from the following Zonal Officers mentioned in below url and apply:
Direct Link - http://www.and.nic.in/pdf/pst.pdf
The other terms and conditions will be available on the official websites shortly http://www.education.andaman.gov.in/ and http://www.and.nic.in/, candidates are advised to keep a check on the websites for the same.
Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 224
Hindi – 89
English – 90
Bengali – 45
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be CTET passed.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.and.nic.in/pdf/pst.pdf
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Application – 16th July 2018
Last date of submission of Application – 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- and.nic.in
- Andaman & Nicobar Administration
- Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018
- Recruitment 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
- and.nic.in
- Andaman & Nicobar Administration
- Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018
- Recruitment 2018
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Beating Rafael Nadal Proved That I Could Do It, Says Novak Djokovic
- Angad Bedi's Ex Norah Fatehi's Reaction to His Marriage With Neha Dhupia Will Completely Shock You
- Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From Royal Weddings to Casual Chic, There's No Look The Diva Can't Pull Off
- Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold at French Meet
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny