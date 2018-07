Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018: 224 Primary School Teacher Posts, Apply Before 14th August 2018

Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 224 vacancies for the posts of Primary School Teacher (PST) in Hindi, English and Bengali Medium on the official website of Andaman & Nicobar Administration, The Directorate of Education, Port Blair - and.nic.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.and.nic.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Press Note - Recruitment for the post of PST 2018’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will displayStep 4 – Applicants need to get the application forms from the following Zonal Officers mentioned in below url and apply:The other terms and conditions will be available on the official websites shortly http://www.education.andaman.gov.in/ and http://www.and.nic.in/ , candidates are advised to keep a check on the websites for the same.Total Posts: 224Hindi – 89English – 90Bengali – 45The applicants must be CTET passed.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:Start date of submission of Application – 16th July 2018Last date of submission of Application – 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM