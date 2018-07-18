GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018: 224 Primary School Teacher Posts, Apply Before 14th August 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:July 18, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of NIC Andaman and Nicobar.
Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 224 vacancies for the posts of Primary School Teacher (PST) in Hindi, English and Bengali Medium on the official website of Andaman & Nicobar Administration, The Directorate of Education, Port Blair - and.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Andaman & Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2018 for PST Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.and.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Press Note - Recruitment for the post of PST 2018’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Applicants need to get the application forms from the following Zonal Officers mentioned in below url and apply:

The other terms and conditions will be available on the official websites shortly http://www.education.andaman.gov.in/ and http://www.and.nic.in/, candidates are advised to keep a check on the websites for the same.

Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 224
Hindi – 89
English – 90
Bengali – 45

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants must be CTET passed.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.and.nic.in/pdf/pst.pdf
Important Dates:

Start date of submission of Application – 16th July 2018
Last date of submission of Application – 14th August 2018, 4:30 PM

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
