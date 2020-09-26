INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Covid-19 Tally Rises to 3,759 After 15 Tests Positive for Virus

A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The Union territory now has 179 active coronavirus cases, while 3,528 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Covid-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,759 on Saturday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fourteen new Covid-19 patients were detected during contact tracing in the union territory, while one has travel history, he said.

Twenty-five more people have been cured of the disease, the official said. The Union territory now has 179 active coronavirus cases, while 3,528 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 55,169 samples for Covid-19 tests, the official added.

Next Story
Loading