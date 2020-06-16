Andaman & Nicobar Islands Police HQ Sealed after DGP, Two Other Officials Test Covid-19 Positive

The Director General of Police, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dependra Pathak along with two other officials tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Confirming the news on Twitter, the DGP wrote, "While we #coronawarriors continue to lead from front ensuring best public service delivery in #FightAgainstCovid19 our three officers including myself have tested +ve. Taking all precautions & following Govt protocol. We shall fight, We shall win @ChetanSanghi, @Andaman_Admin."

The tweet was also marked to Andaman & Nicobar Islands chief secretary Chetan Sanghi.

Reacting to the fresh cases, Sanghi tweeted, "1 more senior Police officer +ve. No amount of Testing & protocols can help. Individual discipline of Masks, Handwash & Do Gaz ki Doori only can help. #AndamanFightsCOVID19#TakeResponsibility.”

Following the Covid-19 positive results of the officers, the police headquarters housing DGP’s office at Atlanta Point in Port Blair (near Cellular Jail) was completely sealed for sanitisation.

The Union territory reported 38 Covid-19 cases till June 16, out of which five are active cases and 33 have been discharged.

Not a single death has been reported due to Covid-19 so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has one of the least-reported Covid-19 cases as compared to other states and UTs.

The district police, under the guidance of the DGP, ensured strict WHO and ICMR guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus in the archipelago.