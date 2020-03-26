Andaman Reports First Coronavirus Case as Man Tests Positive on Return from Kolkata, Kept in Isolation

Kolkata: Andaman and Nicobar islands reported its first coronavirus case after a man who returned from Kolkata tested positive on Thursday and was kept under isolation at GB Pant Hospital.

The Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chetan Sanghi, in a tweet said the person came via Kolkata by Vistara Airlines on March 24 and was taken to a hospital directly from the airport.

Sanghi has advised all islanders to stay at home and urged general public not to spread rumours. “Please do not panic and follow government’s precautionary measures on COVID-19,” he added.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the Andaman administration has taken several precautionary measures for the safety of islanders and tribes. The islands have been completely cut off for ‘non-residents’ and ‘mainland people’ since March 22 till further orders from the administration. Only those with prior permission from the territorial administration could travel till March 24.

The administration says only emergency cases were allowed to enter till March 24 and with prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner (South Andaman).

All tourism facilities — on jetties, beaches, eco-tourism sites and water sports activities — are suspended till April 14. The local administration has asked all those who returned from abroad or mainland to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

On March 12, an islander returned from the US but did not divulge the information to the UT administration. Though his report was negative, the local administration is requesting people to cooperate and reveal their travel history.

The administration has set up a round-the-clock control room and people have been asked to contact the superior officers if they are not satisfied with the response from the person sitting in the control room.

Local municipal authorities also set up a chain supply system to deliver essential food items to the residents who are unable to come out due to restriction imposed by the administration.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube