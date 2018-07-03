Andheri Bridge Collapse LIVE: 1 Critical, 3 Injured; Scores Stranded in Mumbai Rain as Western Line Paralysed

Railway tracks submerged under water at Sion Railway Station following heavy rainfall
#Mumbai: Railway tracks submerged under water at Sion Railway Station following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/k5PmiRBDWn— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018
Directed Officials to speed up repair work: Piyush Goyal | Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety.
Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 3, 2018
According to the latest reports at least 4 people have sustained injures, when part of the Gokhale Bridge collapsed near Andheri Railway Station on Tuesday morning. One of them is critical A portion of a foot overbridge crashed on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services here during Tuesday morning peak hours, an official said. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on S.V. Road. There were no immediate reports of any casualties as search operations were launched by the Fire Brigade and other rescue agencies.
Traffic of Western Railway is held up on all lines between Goregaon and Bandra stations, while local trains are running beyond Goregaon, and between Bandra and Churchgate.
Mumbai Congress urges its volunteers to help in the rescue operation. "We urge our volunteers in and around Andheri area to help in the rescue operations," tweets Mumbai Congress.
We urge our volunteers in and around Andheri area to help in the rescue operations. #MumbaiBridgeCollapse #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hXzGUKbtlo— MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) July 3, 2018
Mumbai Police issues a traffic advisory for commuters travelling towards the airport. "Commuters might face traffic congestion on roads leading to the Airport. Plan your journey accordingly so that you are in time to catch your flight," tweets Mumbai Police.
Advisory— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018
Commuters might face traffic congestion on roads leading to the Airport. Plan your journey accordingly so that you are in time to catch your flight #MumbaiRains
Fadnavis tweets after Bridge collapse | Post Mumbai's Andheri Road overbridge collapse, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police and BMC commissioner on Gokhale Bridge Collapse incident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses for the convenience of commuters.
CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to @CPMumbaiPolice and BMC commissioner on #GokhaleBridgeCollapse incident. CM asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters. #MumbaiRains— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 3, 2018
One killed, two injured in wall collapse in Thane | A 35-year-old man was killed and two other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of a housing society collapsed amid heavy rains in the city, an official said today. The 30-ft long compound wall of the society, located in Patlipada area on the city's Ghodbunder Road, collapsed on houses situated in the vicinity around midnight yesterday, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said. One person, identified as Prakash Sakharam Wavale, died on the spot, he said. A 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, he said.
Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Traffic update for commuters travelling from West to East | Mumbai Police Commuters travelling from West to East could also take JVPD - Sujay hospital junction - mithibai collage - SV road - capt.Gore flyover Parla - Parla east - adhar junction - Parla junction to WEH
OR JVPD - Sujay hospital junction - BMW junction - slip road of Rajiv Gandhi flyover - S V road - Capt Gore flyover - adhar junction - Parla junction - WEH
Commuters travelling from SV road to WEH OR WEH to SV road may follow Mrunal tai Gore flyover / khiranager junction - Milan flyover/ Khar subway to reach their destination.
Commuters travelling from Andheri East to West are advised to follow Bisleri junction- Teli Galli - Surve Chowk - Andheri subway - S V road
#GokhaleBridgeCollapse Commuters travelling from West to East could also take JVPD - Sujay hospital junction - BMW junction - slip road of Rajiv Gandhi flyover - S V road - Capt Gore flyover - adhar junction - Parla junction - WEH— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018
BJP leader asks for structural Audit of Road Overbridges | BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweets - Andheri ROB collapse, I have requested both Railways and BMC to undertake a structural audit of all Road over bridges and foot over bridges, which are more than 20 years old or found weak or over utilised." A portion of Andheri Road overbridge collapese on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services on Tuesday morning peak hours, an official said. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on S.V. Road.
Andheri ROB collapse, I have requested both Railways and BMC to undertake structural audit of all Road over bridges and foot over bridges, which are more than 20 years old or found weak or over utilised— Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 3, 2018
Andheri Bridge Collapse: What we Know so far | A part of Andheri road overbridge crashed on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services during Tuesday morning peak hours. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the collapse of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road.
Here’s a look at the key developments so far:
— One person is said to be injured. Search operations are on by the fire brigade and other rescue agencies, including the NDRF.
— Work is underway to remove debris from the Western Railway tracks which blocked services in both directions, hitting hard the Mumbai commuters bound for their offices.
— Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas have suspended all their tiffin box deliveries for Tuesday on the Western Railway routes, but would continue on other routes.
— According to Western Railway, overhead equipment has been damaged and a team of engineers are working to restore it.
— An official from the Disaster Management Unit said fire brigades and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris.
— He added that incessant rain seems to have caused cracks in the brudge, which later resulted in the collapse.
— The official added that “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath the bridge.
Gokhale road overbridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, on the arterial route collapsed amid heavy rains in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures...
Offices in Andheri Area Closed | Offices in and around Andheri are not operating today. Employees have been asked to stay home. Serious crunch of cabs. Roads have been blocked, says Andheri residents. A section of a bridge collapsed in at Andheri station in Mumbai this morning following incessant rain, hitting train traffic. The Gokhale bridge connects Andheri East and Andheri West stations and is used by thousands of commuters each day. A part of it crashed around 7.30 am, also ripping off overhead wires which were left on the tracks.
"Don't believe in rumours. Crowd management machinery on Central Railway stations have been strengthened. Harbour line passengers are allowed to travel on Central Railway main line suburban section. Please travel without panicking," tweets Central Railways
Don't believe in rumours. Crowd management machinery on Central Railway stations have been strengthened.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 3, 2018
Harbour line passengers are allowed to travel on Central Railway main line suburban section.
Please travel without panicking.
Mumbai trains hit as Andheri Bridge Collapse | A portion of a road overbridge collapsed near Andheri Station on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services during on Tuesday morning peak hours, an official said. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on S.V. Road. There were no immediate reports of any casualties as search operations were launched by the Fire Brigade and other rescue agencies. Work was on to remove the debris from the WR tracks which blocked services in both directions, hitting hard the Mumbai commuters bound for their offices. Mumbai's Dabbawalas have suspended all their tiffin box deliveries on Tuesday on the WR routes but would continue on other routes.
The Western Railways has issued a press release on Andheri Road Overbridge collapse. "Part of BMC's Road Over Bridge, repeat ROB, collapsed on railway tracks near Andheri Station of Western Railway, towards Vile Parle on South end at about 7.30 am today i.e.on 3rd July, 2018. Due to this traffic of Western Railway is held up on all lines between Goregaon & Bandra stations, while local trains are running beyond Goregaon & between Bandra & Churchgate. OHE has been damaged. Sr Railway Officers alongwith suitable staff have been rushed to the site & all possible efforts are being ensured to restore the traffic on affected section at the earliest," the release said
Andheri Bridge Collapse | Railway officials, said, services of trains suspended between Bandra and Goregaon as part of the road overbridge collapse on track near Andheri Station on South end towards Vile Parle. Meanwhile, crowd management machinery has been strengthened on Central Railway at all major stations from Ghatkopar onwards... The harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel freely on CR.
Dabbawalla services suspended for the day | Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, "Due to the Andheri road overbridge at Andheri station that has left a lot of dabbawalas stranded, their services are being suspended for the day." He has asked dabbawalas not to accept lunchboxes from people's homes and if any have already been collected, Talekar has urged the dabbawalas to go and return them.
Road Overbridge collapses in Andheri; One Injured, Several Feared Trapped | Train services of the Western Railway came to a halt after a part of a road overbridge (FOB) collapsed on Tuesday, an official said. One injured and several are feared trapped. Overhead Equipment (OHE) have been damaged and a team of engineers have swung into action to restore it, chief PRO of Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar told PTI. "A part of the FOB has collapsed which resulted the halt in all our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached to the spot and accessing the situation," he said. An official from Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris. "Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official adding no casualty was reported so far.
Elphinstone First, Now Andheri | This incident comes a year after 23 deaths in a stampede and eventual collapse on the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge on September 29, 2017. This bridge connects the north end of Parel to the flower market lane of the Elphinstone side of the station. It was primarily for the vendors and florists to have a shortcut and for people to get faster access to the Parel station, which was situated parallel to the Elphinstone Road station.
In a tweet, Mumbai Police said the trains on Western line were affected, with traffic below the bridge stopped for now. "Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West, has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too, Mumbai police confirmed in a tweet. "Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above and below the bridge is stopped for now," the tweet reads.
Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too.Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above & below the bridge is stopped for now pic.twitter.com/LMcKmwyDCh— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018
Road overbridge collapses in Andheri; Several Feared Trapped | A part of a road overbridge collapsed amid heavy rains in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Tuesday morning, leaving thousands of commuters stranded amid traffic disruption along the arterial route. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the partial collapse of the Gokhale bridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, at 7:30 am. There were no immediate reports of casualties. An official from Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris. "Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police, and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official. He also said that it seems that incessant rain caused cracks in the FOB, which later resulted in the collapse. Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track," he added.
