Andheri Bridge Collapse LIVE: Western Line Hit, Scores Stranded in Mumbai Rain; BEST to Run More Buses

News18.com | July 3, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai bridge collapse live updates: Scores of passengers have been left stranded in Mumbai rain during morning rush hour after the partial collapse of Gokhale road overbridge disrupted services of the Western Railway. Part of the bridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, on the arterial route collapsed amid heavy rains at 7:30am. Fire services personnel and NDRF teams are the spot. As per initial reports, one person has been injured in the accident. BEST has said it will run more buses to make up for the disruption in train services. In a tweet, Mumbai Police said the trains on Western line were affected, with traffic below the bridge stopped for now. An official from Disaster Management Unit said “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath. Dabbawalas, who supply tiffin boxes to the working professionals, have also expressed their inability to work along Western Railway routes today as all four lines of its suburban services have come to halt. The incident comes more than a year after 23 deaths in a stampede and eventual collapse on the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge on September 29, 2017.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 3, 2018 10:21 am (IST)

READ | Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Latest Traffic Advisory and Helpline Numbers

Traffic of Western Railway is held up on all lines between Goregaon and Bandra stations, while local trains are running beyond Goregaon, and between Bandra and Churchgate.

Jul 3, 2018 10:18 am (IST)

Mumbai Congress urges its volunteers to help in the rescue operation. "We urge our volunteers in and around Andheri area to help in the rescue operations," tweets Mumbai Congress.

Jul 3, 2018 10:16 am (IST)

Mumbai Police issues a traffic advisory for commuters travelling towards the airport. "Commuters might face traffic congestion on roads leading to the Airport. Plan your journey accordingly so that you are in time to catch your flight," tweets Mumbai Police.

Jul 3, 2018 10:06 am (IST)
br /> Mumbai rains, which has been going on unabated since Monday evening, has caused the footover bridge near Andheri West Railway Station to collapse. Reports said that at least one person has been injured. Part of the Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West, collapsed affecting the overhead wires too. "Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above and below the bridge is stopped for now," Mumbai police confirmed in a tweet. ​ The helpline numbers are as under:- Andheri -  022676 30054,  Churchgate - 02267622540, Borivali- 02267634053, Mumbai Central- 02267644257

Jul 3, 2018 9:58 am (IST)

Fadnavis tweets after Bridge collapse | Post Mumbai's Andheri Road overbridge collapse, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police and BMC commissioner on Gokhale Bridge Collapse incident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses for the convenience of commuters.

Jul 3, 2018 9:54 am (IST)

One killed, two injured in wall collapse in Thane  | A 35-year-old man was killed and two other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of a housing society collapsed amid heavy rains in the city, an official said today. The 30-ft long compound wall of the society, located in Patlipada area on the city's Ghodbunder Road, collapsed on houses situated in the vicinity around midnight yesterday, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said. One person, identified as Prakash Sakharam Wavale, died on the spot, he said. A 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, he said.

Jul 3, 2018 9:52 am (IST)

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Traffic update for commuters travelling from West to East | Mumbai Police Commuters travelling from West to East could also take  JVPD - Sujay hospital junction - mithibai collage - SV road - capt.Gore flyover Parla - Parla east - adhar junction - Parla junction to WEH 
OR  JVPD - Sujay hospital junction - BMW junction - slip road of Rajiv Gandhi flyover - S  V road - Capt Gore flyover - adhar junction - Parla junction - WEH 
Commuters travelling from SV road to WEH OR WEH to SV road may  follow Mrunal tai Gore flyover / khiranager junction - Milan flyover/ Khar subway to reach their destination. 

Commuters travelling from Andheri East to West are advised to follow  Bisleri junction- Teli Galli - Surve Chowk - Andheri subway - S  V road 

 
Jul 3, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

BJP leader asks for structural Audit of Road Overbridges |  BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweets - Andheri ROB collapse, I have requested both Railways and BMC to undertake a structural audit of all Road over bridges and foot over bridges, which are more than 20 years old or found weak or over utilised." A portion of Andheri Road overbridge collapese on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services on Tuesday morning peak hours, an official said. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on S.V. Road.

Jul 3, 2018 9:43 am (IST)

Andheri Bridge Collapse: What we Know so far | A part of Andheri road overbridge crashed on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services during Tuesday morning peak hours. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the collapse of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road.

Here’s a look at the key developments so far:

— One person is said to be injured. Search operations are on by the fire brigade and other rescue agencies, including the NDRF.

— Work is underway to remove debris from the Western Railway tracks which blocked services in both directions, hitting hard the Mumbai commuters bound for their offices.
— Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas have suspended all their tiffin box deliveries for Tuesday on the Western Railway routes, but would continue on other routes.

— According to Western Railway, overhead equipment has been damaged and a team of engineers are working to restore it.

— An official from the Disaster Management Unit said fire brigades and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris.

— He added that incessant rain seems to have caused cracks in the brudge, which later resulted in the collapse.

— The official added that “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath the bridge.

Jul 3, 2018 9:40 am (IST)

PHOTO GALLERY | Andheri Bridge Collapse: Rescue Ops Underway

Gokhale road overbridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, on the arterial route collapsed amid heavy rains in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures...

Jul 3, 2018 9:38 am (IST)

Offices in Andheri Area Closed | Offices in and around Andheri are not operating today. Employees have been asked to stay home. Serious crunch of cabs. Roads have been blocked, says Andheri residents. A section of a bridge collapsed in at Andheri station in Mumbai this morning following incessant rain, hitting train traffic. The Gokhale bridge connects Andheri East and Andheri West stations and is used by thousands of commuters each day. A part of it crashed around 7.30 am, also ripping off overhead wires which were left on the tracks.

Jul 3, 2018 9:37 am (IST)

"Don't believe in rumours. Crowd management machinery on Central Railway stations have been strengthened.  Harbour line passengers are allowed to travel on Central Railway main line suburban section. Please travel without panicking," tweets Central Railways

Jul 3, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

Mumbai trains hit as Andheri Bridge Collapse | A portion of a road overbridge collapsed near Andheri Station on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services during on Tuesday morning peak hours, an official said. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on S.V. Road. There were no immediate reports of any casualties as search operations were launched by the Fire Brigade and other rescue agencies. Work was on to remove the debris from the WR tracks which blocked services in both directions, hitting hard the Mumbai commuters bound for their offices. Mumbai's Dabbawalas have suspended all their tiffin box deliveries on Tuesday on the WR routes but would continue on other routes.

Jul 3, 2018 9:28 am (IST)

The Western Railways has issued a press release on Andheri Road Overbridge collapse. "Part of BMC's Road Over Bridge, repeat ROB, collapsed on railway tracks near Andheri Station of Western Railway, towards Vile Parle on South end at about 7.30 am today i.e.on 3rd July, 2018. Due to this traffic of Western Railway is held up on all lines between Goregaon & Bandra stations, while local trains are running beyond Goregaon & between Bandra & Churchgate. OHE has been damaged. Sr Railway Officers alongwith suitable staff have been rushed to the site & all possible efforts are being ensured to restore the traffic on affected section at the earliest," the release said

Jul 3, 2018 9:23 am (IST)

Andheri Bridge Collapse | Railway officials, said, services of trains suspended between Bandra and Goregaon as part of the road overbridge collapse on track near Andheri Station on South end towards Vile Parle. Meanwhile, crowd management machinery has been strengthened on Central Railway at all major stations from Ghatkopar onwards... The harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel freely on CR. 

Jul 3, 2018 9:17 am (IST)

Dabbawalla services suspended for the day | Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, "Due to the Andheri road overbridge at Andheri station that has left a lot of dabbawalas stranded, their services are being suspended for the day." He has asked dabbawalas not to accept lunchboxes from people's homes and if any have already been collected, Talekar has urged the dabbawalas to go and return them.

Jul 3, 2018 9:08 am (IST)

Road Overbridge collapses in Andheri; One Injured, Several Feared Trapped |  Train services of the Western Railway came to a halt after a part of a road overbridge (FOB) collapsed on Tuesday, an official said. One injured and several are feared trapped. Overhead Equipment (OHE) have been damaged and a team of engineers have swung into action to restore it,  chief PRO of Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar told PTI. "A part of the FOB has collapsed which resulted the halt in all our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached to the spot and accessing the situation," he said. An official from Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris. "Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official adding no casualty was reported so far.

Jul 3, 2018 9:03 am (IST)

Elphinstone First, Now Andheri |  This incident comes a year after 23 deaths in a stampede and eventual collapse on the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge on September 29, 2017. This bridge connects the north end of Parel to the flower market lane of the Elphinstone side of the station. It was primarily for the vendors and florists to have a shortcut and for people to get faster access to the Parel station, which was situated parallel to the Elphinstone Road station.

Jul 3, 2018 8:52 am (IST)

90mm rainfall in Mumbai in the past 18 hours | Mumbai has been witnessing constant heavy rains for over 18 hours now and according to reports rainfall has crossed 90mm in some parts of the city, Intermittent heavy rains are expected to continue today. 

Jul 3, 2018 8:51 am (IST)

NDRF team at Andheri road overbridge collapse site. Part of the bridge collapsed at Andheri station. Both up and down local affected completely. Western railway operations come to halt.  Meanwhile, the stoppage of the Western Railway suburban services has paralysed the city.

Jul 3, 2018 8:46 am (IST)
 

In a tweet, Mumbai Police said the trains on Western line were affected, with traffic below the bridge stopped for now. "Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West, has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too, Mumbai police confirmed in a tweet. "Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above and below the bridge is stopped for now," the tweet reads.

Jul 3, 2018 8:45 am (IST)

Road overbridge collapses in Andheri; Several Feared Trapped | A part of a road overbridge collapsed amid heavy rains in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Tuesday morning, leaving thousands of commuters stranded amid traffic disruption along the arterial route. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the partial collapse of the Gokhale bridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, at 7:30 am. There were no immediate reports of casualties. An official from Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris.  "Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police, and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official.  He also said that it seems that incessant rain caused cracks in the FOB, which later resulted in the collapse. Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track," he added.

