Andheri Bridge Collapse: Mumbai's Tryst With Tragedies

The bridge collapse in Mumbai on Tuesday morning is a latest in the series of disasters that have hit the city.

Updated:July 3, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the collapse of the bridge in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.
Mumbai: Train services of the Western Railway have come to a halt after a part of a road bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the collapse of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road. One person was said to be injured with an official of the Disaster Management Authority saying “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath the bridge.

The incident is the latest in a series of disasters to hit Mumbai in recent months. Here’s a look at the others:

December 29, 2017: 14 persons killed and 55 injured in a major blaze in a rooftop pub that engulfed the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel.

December 18, 2017:
October 6, 2017: A major blaze erupted in a BPCL diesel tank following a lightning strike as the city and surroundings were lashed by torrential rain and thunderstorm. Though there were no human casualties, an undisclosed quantity of diesel worth crores of rupees burnt out for nearly three days before the fire was extinguished.

September 29, 2017: 23 commuters killed and 39 hurt in a stampede on a narrow, congested foot overbridge on Elphinstone Road of Western Railway connecting with Parel of Central Railway, allegedly due to heavy rains and rumours.

August 31: 33 residents were killed and another 17 hurt when a century-old dilapidated building collapsed off Pakmodia Street in the densely-populated Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai. The building was due for redevelopment undertaken by a private NGO in the vicinity.

August 29, 2017: 12 persons, including wellknown doctor Deepak Amarapurkar, killed in various rain-related incidents as Mumbai received the second-highest rainfall in a single day after the great floods of July 26, 2005.

August 5, 2017: Three students of the Unal Mill High School, Mahim, washed away into the Arabian Sea as huge tidal waves lashed the city's shoreline at the Dadar Chowpatty.

July 25, 2017: 17 persons were killed and 11 others injured when a four-storied building Sai Darshan suddenly collapsed in Ghatkopar.

January 23, 2017: Six minor children, aged between six and 13, sustained burns in a fire that broke out in a slum pocket in the LCC Compound, adjacent to the Masjid Bunder station. Though all the children later survived despite their burns, the Central Railway was compelled to halt all operations for nearly an hour as power supply was switched off to prevent spread of the blaze or damage to railway assets.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
