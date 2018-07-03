Andheri Bridge Collapse: Mumbai's Tryst With Tragedies

Train services of the Western Railway have come to a halt after a part of a road bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the collapse of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road. One person was said to be injured with an official of the Disaster Management Authority saying “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath the bridge.The incident is the latest in a series of disasters to hit Mumbai in recent months. Here’s a look at the others:14 persons killed and 55 injured in a major blaze in a rooftop pub that engulfed the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel.