Mumbai Gokhale Bridge Collapse: Key Developments So Far

A part of a road overbridge crashed on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services during Tuesday morning peak hours. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the collapse of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Here's a look at the key developments so far:

Here’s a look at the key developments so far:

— One person is said to be injured. Search operations are on by the fire brigade and other rescue agencies, including the NDRF.

— Work is underway to remove debris from the Western Railway tracks which blocked services in both directions, hitting hard the Mumbai commuters bound for their offices.

— Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas have suspended all their tiffin box deliveries for Tuesday on the Western Railway routes, but would continue on other routes.

— Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has said it will run more buses to make up for the disruption in train services.

— As per the latest traffic alert, the commuters travelling from Andheri East to West have been advised to follow Bisleri Junction-Teli Galli-Surve Chowk-Andheri subway- S V road

IN PICS | Andheri Bridge Collapse; Rescue Ops Underway

— According to Western Railway, overhead equipment has been damaged and a team of engineers are working to restore it.

— An official from the Disaster Management Unit said fire brigades and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris.

— He added that incessant rain seems to have caused cracks in the brudge, which later resulted in the collapse.

— The official added that “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath the bridge.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
