Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Andheri Wall Collapse Damages Cars, 5 Injured in 2 Separate Incidents in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said 39 incidents of a short circuit, 104 incidents of the uprooting of trees or falling off branches were reported.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andheri Wall Collapse Damages Cars, 5 Injured in 2 Separate Incidents in Mumbai
A portion of a building collapsed near Kurla Station (West) on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Mumbai: The wall of a housing society Saturday collapsed in suburban Andheri, with officials stating there were no injuries in the incident, though a few cars parked there were damaged.

The incident took place in Marol area of the western suburb at around 7 am, an official said.

The metropolis also saw two other incidents of wall collapse amid heavy rains since Friday, injuring five persons.

"While three persons were injured in Dadar on Friday, two others were injured in Govandi last night. They were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged," officials said.

Incidents of the uprooting of trees, short-circuits have also been reported from various parts of the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said 39 incidents of a short circuit, 104 incidents of the uprooting of trees or falling off branches were reported.

In one of these tree fall incidents late Friday night, a few cars got damaged, he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram