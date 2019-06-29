Andheri Wall Collapse Damages Cars, 5 Injured in 2 Separate Incidents in Mumbai
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said 39 incidents of a short circuit, 104 incidents of the uprooting of trees or falling off branches were reported.
A portion of a building collapsed near Kurla Station (West) on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: The wall of a housing society Saturday collapsed in suburban Andheri, with officials stating there were no injuries in the incident, though a few cars parked there were damaged.
The incident took place in Marol area of the western suburb at around 7 am, an official said.
The metropolis also saw two other incidents of wall collapse amid heavy rains since Friday, injuring five persons.
"While three persons were injured in Dadar on Friday, two others were injured in Govandi last night. They were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged," officials said.
Incidents of the uprooting of trees, short-circuits have also been reported from various parts of the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said 39 incidents of a short circuit, 104 incidents of the uprooting of trees or falling off branches were reported.
In one of these tree fall incidents late Friday night, a few cars got damaged, he said.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
- India vs England | Bairstow’s Strength Lies in Proving People Wrong: Hussain
- ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Out to Have Fun as Australia Beckons: Du Plessis
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s