Andhra: 14-yr-old Girl Attacked With Acid, Throat Slit by Relative; Accused Booked Under POCSO

A 35-year-old man was taken into police custody from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district for allegedly slitting the throat of a 14-year-old girl and pouring acid on her face after he barged into her house with a motive of theft. The accused, who is a distant relative of the victim, was identified as Nagaraju and committed the offence for material gain, said the police.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Venkatachalam village when the girl was alone at home. Hearing her cries, neighbors rushed into the girl’s house and found her bleeding. They immediately called the victim’s father who took her to a government hospital in Nellore from where she was then shifted to a private hospital in Chennai. India Today quoted doctors as saying that the victim was in a critical condition as her throat was slit and face burnt due to the acid.

According to the police, the accused was booked under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. News agency PTI, however, quoted police as saying that as per the preliminary probe, the girl was not sexually abused.

India Today quoted Nellore Superintendent of Police Vijaya Rao as saying, “A minor girl was attacked as acid was poured on her face and her throat was slit by a man at her house. The neighbors were alert, and they informed the father, who immediately reached the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital. The victim is being treated. The doctors asked for more time to provide an update on the patient’s condition. The attacker has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.”

The police said that the motive behind the attack was robbery as the attacker wanted money to have a lavish lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

