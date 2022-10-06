Andhra Achieves 94.47% of Its Tax Collection Target, CM Jagan Directs Officials to be More Efficient

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the revenue-generating departments to ensure transparency while plugging loopholes and leakages in tax collection to increase state revenues.

During a review meeting of revenue-generating departments held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister was told that the half-yearly revenue collection was encouraging at 94.47 per cent of the target.

The Chief Minister told the officials to avail the services of professional agencies to plug leakages in tax collection if need be.

“There should be no leakages while gaining more efficiency in tax collection. If necessary, avail the services of established professional organisations and agencies for this. Taxpayers should feel the flexibility and transparency of the policies, which is a must for the smooth collection of taxes,” he said.

Exhorting the officials to provide alternative employment opportunities to improve the living standards of people brewing hooch, he directed them to get daily reports from women police working in villages on illicit liquor and belt shops.

Aiming at steps to increase revenue generation in the stamps and registrations department and meet targets successfully, he constituted a special committee with senior IAS officers MT Krishna Babu, Rajat Bhargava, Nirab Kumar Prasad and Gulzar and asked to submit a report in two weeks.

“Registration procedures should not be cumbersome. Taxpayers should feel that there is transparency and the policies are flexible,” he said and told the officials to study the registration policies and methods in vogue in other states.

Making a special mention of the mining activity in the state, Jagan asked the officials to take steps to solve the problems of mining leaseholders.

“All mines which are not in operation should become operational for enhancing the state revenues. For this, you need to work to solve their problems,” the CM told.

Reviewing the Transport Department, the Chief Minister asked officials to ensure that more vehicles are sold in the state compared to other states. “There are incidents of dealers not delivering the vehicles after collecting the money. You must initiate all possible legal action against such dealers,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over achieving targets up to 94.47 per cent in the collection of taxes in the first half of the current financial year, officials informed about the steps being taken to increase tax collection efficiency.

While the average GST collection across the country stands at 27.8 per cent, AP has exceeded it by achieving 28.79 per cent. The state collected Rs. 25,928 crore as against the target of Rs 27,445 crore in the first half of the present financial year till Sept 2022.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy CM (Excise) K. Narayana Swamy, Minister for Science and Technology, Mines and Geology, Forest, Environment and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and the officials of different revenue generation departments.

