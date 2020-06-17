Andhra Pradesh Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging Centre to Revert NPR to 2010 Format

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to revert the NPR exercise to the 2010 format and keep the process in abeyance till then, saying the new provisions caused 'fear' in the minds of people of the state.

The resolution moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari was adopted unanimously. It was based on a March 4 state Cabinet resolution, Bepari said.

The National Population Register (NPR) in its current format is causing fear, apprehensions and insecurities in the minds of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

"Addition of new columns, specially pertaining to the parents place of birth and date of birth, mother tongue, etc. in NPR-2020 have led to unnecessary confusion and lack of trust among the public to the extent of impinging on public order, the assembly resolution said.

Under these circumstances, the state government requests the Centre to revert the NPR exercise to the 2010 format.

The government of Andhra Pradesh reiterates its principled stand against the National Register of Citizens, the resolution added.

In March, the Cabinet had decided to keep the NPR process in abeyance in the state till the Centre reverted to the 2010 questionnaire.

The Cabinet then adopted a resolution requesting that the Centre change the NPR questionnaire and also remove the apprehensions among crores of people on the issue.

The Centre had in March postponed updating of the NPR and the first phase of the Census 2021, supposed to be carried out from April 1 to September 30, until further orders in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.