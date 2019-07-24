Andhra Assembly Bars Entry of 3 News Channels, Says Live Coverage From Media Point Against Norms
Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu issued letters to three channels — ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 — stating that providing live coverage from the media point while the session was going on was 'against the established norms'.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly
Amaravati: In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram on Wednesday barred entry of representatives of three news channels into the Legislature building for alleged "violation of established norms".
Representatives of ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 -- the three satellite television news channels considered to be pro-TDP, have been barred from entering the Legislature building.
Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu issued letters to three channels stating that providing live coverage from the media point while the session was going on was "against the established norms".
"It has been brought to the notice of the Speaker by Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy that the channel has been given live telecast from the media point while the session is going on.
As directed by the Speaker, representatives of your electronic media organisation will not be permitted into the Legislature building till we receive an explanation for the said lapse," the Legislature Secretary said in separate letters issued to the electronic media channels.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly
- Apple Releases iOS 12.4, WatchOS 5.3; Walkie-Talkie App Returns on Apple Watch
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More
- Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?