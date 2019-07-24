Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andhra Assembly Bars Entry of 3 News Channels, Says Live Coverage From Media Point Against Norms

Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu issued letters to three channels — ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 — stating that providing live coverage from the media point while the session was going on was 'against the established norms'.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Assembly
Amaravati: In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram on Wednesday barred entry of representatives of three news channels into the Legislature building for alleged "violation of established norms".

Representatives of ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 -- the three satellite television news channels considered to be pro-TDP, have been barred from entering the Legislature building.

Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu issued letters to three channels stating that providing live coverage from the media point while the session was going on was "against the established norms".

"It has been brought to the notice of the Speaker by Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy that the channel has been given live telecast from the media point while the session is going on.

As directed by the Speaker, representatives of your electronic media organisation will not be permitted into the Legislature building till we receive an explanation for the said lapse," the Legislature Secretary said in separate letters issued to the electronic media channels.

