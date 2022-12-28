CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#HeerabenModi
Home » News » India » Andhra: At Least 8 Dead, Several Injured at Chandrababu Naidu’s Roadshow in Nellore
1-MIN READ

Andhra: At Least 8 Dead, Several Injured at Chandrababu Naidu’s Roadshow in Nellore

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 22:50 IST

Nellore, India

Naidu met the families of the victims. (Photo: News18)

Naidu met the families of the victims. (Photo: News18)

As many as 10 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased

At least eight people including two women were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

As many as 10 people are hospitalised. Due to heavy rush, a lot of people fell into a drain, resulting in casualties.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased. He also met victims’ families.

RELATED NEWS

The six deceased have been identified as D Ravindrababu, K Yanadi, Y Vijaya, K Raja, M Chinakondaiah and Purushottam.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Andhra Pradesh
  2. death
  3. N Chandrababu Naidu
first published:December 28, 2022, 21:38 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 22:50 IST
Read More